HDA adds Parts South of Georgia to network

HDA Truck Pride said it has added Parts South of Georgia to its membership ranks.

HDA Truck Pride is North America's largest independent provider of parts and services to the commercial vehicle aftermarket. It has over 750 distribution locations and over 400 service facilities.

Parts South of Georgia, founded in 2009, is based out of a 65,000-square-foot building in the Atlanta suburb of Conley.

“We’re excited about our membership within HDA Truck Pride and the exposure it will bring to our business,” said Jody Veitch, owner of Parts South of Georgia. “We’ve worked hard to expand our company and provide our customers with exactly what they need, when they need it. We’re honored that HDA Truck Pride has recognized those efforts.”

“Parts South of Georgia joins our HDA Truck Pride team with a strong knowledge of the commercial vehicle industry and a wealth of experienced staff. We couldn’t be happier with their addition to our membership,” said Don Reimondo, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride.