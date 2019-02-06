HDAW 2019: Exhibitor highlights

LAS VEGAS. To use boxing terms suitable to the venue, the “tale of the tape” shows Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week ’19 was a winner—by unanimous decision. The event took place Jan. 28-31 at The Mirage.

By the numbers: 265 companies exhibited this year, hoping to get the attention of the 680 distributor executives on hand. All told, 2,576 people—including distributors, suppliers, service providers, educators and industry media—attended HDAW ’19.

“We couldn’t be happier with the results. There’s a lot of passion for this event,” said Tim Kraus, president and chief operating officer, Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association. “We believe in the independent channel, and the importance of the independent distributor. We’ve got to do whatever we can to support them as best as possible—that’s what HDAW is for.”

HDAW is presented by a joint operating committee of industry leaders from 13 industry associations: American Council of Frame and Alignment Specialists (ACOFAS), Association of Diesel Specialists (ADS), Automotive Electric Association (AEA), Commercial Vehicle Solutions Network (CVSN), HDA-Truck Pride, Heavy Duty Distribution Association (HDDA), Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), APRA's Heavy Duty Remanufacturing Group (HDRG), International Truck Parts Association (ITPA), Overseas Automotive Council (OAC), Power Heavy Duty, Service Specialists Association (SSA), and VIPAR Heavy Duty.

For additional coverage of HDAW ’19, see the March edition of Trailer/Body BUILDERS, the annual Truck Equipment Distributors issue.