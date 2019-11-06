Hino rolls out new models, cab configurations at NACV

Hino Trucks revealed its new ‘M Series’ Class 4/5 COEs and new ‘L Series’ Class 6/7 Conventional trucks, which combined with Hino’s recently launched ‘XL Series’ Class 7/8 vehicles, creates a cohesive family of commercial trucks. The new lineup was spotlighted during the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

The badges are not the only updates either. Each vehicle now contains larger cab configurations, and a full suite of features adding safety, fresh designs, durability, flexibility, and connectivity options.

The new COE truck models carry Hino M4 and Hino M5 badging with the number in the naming scheme representing GVW class. For the 2021 model year, these trucks have been upgraded with an all-new grille design complete with optional LED headlights and HD 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission with gear hold feature. Available with the industry’s first OE fully integrated lane departure warning system in this vehicle segment, the new models also feature interior upgrades with a new shifter layout, steering wheel controls, an all-new gauge cluster including a 4.2” LCD multi-information display and driver’s seatbelt sensor.

The new conventional line is represented by the Hino L6 and Hino L7 models boasting a bolder front fascia with optional LED headlights. The cab interior has been re-engineered with an automotive grade finish designed for commercial use and improved functionality, steering wheel controls, a large 7” LCD multi-information display, more storage and leg room.

Hino also takes safety very seriously, which is why there are now an array of safety systems available on the Hino L Series including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Collision Mitigation System (CMS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Active Cruise Control (ACC) and driver’s seatbelt sensor.

“Having extended and crew cab choices will help us better serve our customers’ operational needs and open-up new markets for our trucks,” said Glenn Ellis, senior vice-president customer experience. “It’s impressive how accommodating and spacious both cabs are. Our engineering and design team really did an outstanding job with our new full line-up.”

The Hino XL Series also gets new advantages for 2021 model year including the extended cab and crew cab configurations and a snow plow package complete with an 18,000-lb-capacity GVW front axle and front frame extensions. The Hino XL7 and XL8 will now come standard with a driver’s seatbelt sensor and available ACC building on the trucks’ ESC, CMS, and LDW active safety solutions.

Hino Trucks dealers are now accepting orders for the new 2021 models. The extended and crew cab variants will be added in the Spring.