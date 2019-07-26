Skip navigation
Menu
Equipment

Jasper opens new west Texas branch

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has opened a branch office in Lubbock, TX, to better serve the businesses in west Texas and eastern New Mexico. 

“This region of West Texas and eastern New Mexico has rapidly grown over the years, and continues to show phenomenal growth,” said Richard Olson, Jasper regional vice president for the Lubbock area. “With this new branch, we will improve Jasper delivery service to over 375 zip codes, and will decrease the lead time to our customers. 

The facility will have diesel air and fuel components in its inventory, and the capacity for up to 650 units, including gas and diesel engines, transmissions and differentials. 

Jasper currently has 48 branch offices and distribution centers in 28 states.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
080119 kenworth alcoa dura black wheels_featured.jpg
Kenworth adds Alcoa Dura-Black wheels with new style
Aug 01, 2019
HDA adds Parts South of Georgia to network
Jul 31, 2019
Cummins
Cummins launches online store in United States
Jul 30, 2019
diesel-gauge.png
Diesel technology: Myth vs. fact
Jul 30, 2019