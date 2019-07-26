Jasper opens new west Texas branch

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has opened a branch office in Lubbock, TX, to better serve the businesses in west Texas and eastern New Mexico.

“This region of West Texas and eastern New Mexico has rapidly grown over the years, and continues to show phenomenal growth,” said Richard Olson, Jasper regional vice president for the Lubbock area. “With this new branch, we will improve Jasper delivery service to over 375 zip codes, and will decrease the lead time to our customers.

The facility will have diesel air and fuel components in its inventory, and the capacity for up to 650 units, including gas and diesel engines, transmissions and differentials.

Jasper currently has 48 branch offices and distribution centers in 28 states.