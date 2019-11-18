Skip navigation
JASPER’s expanded Ford diesel engine product line

The engine is covered by a warranty of up to two years parts and labor, and full warranty disclosure is available upon request.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions (JASPER) has expanded the availability of the Ford 6.7L Scorpion Complete Format Engine. This diesel engine is available for 2015 Ford F250-F550 applications.

A JASPER remanufactured Complete Format Diesel Engine includes the block, head, crank, cam, rods, valve train, oil pump, oil pan and pickup tube, oil filter, oil cooler, inner & outer gear covers and finishing gaskets.

“JASPER’s remanufactured engine includes machining, assembly and testing processes that will help assure the customer of maximum engine life and performance,” said Ryan Dooley, JASPER diesel division manager.

“Each JASPER Complete Format Diesel Engine is completely remanufactured with a standard set of new parts while all other castings and components are remanufactured, and re-qualified, to meet or exceed OEM specifications,” said Dooley.

The company also supplies a gasket set valued at $500 with each engine. The JASPER Gasket Set includes 33 items, and nearly 80 pieces. Items included but not limited to: fuel line assembly, fuel injector lines, gaskets, and intake cover gaskets.

