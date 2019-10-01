Ken-Tool launches video contest to promote breast cancer awareness

Ken-Tool, a provider of specialty hand tools, has launched its “Ken-Tool Cares” online video contest in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, throughout Oct. 2019. Video entries can be uploaded to a dedicated page on the company website.

Ken-Tool will offer only pink-colored T45A tire irons for sale through their distribution channel from Oct. 1-Oct. 31, 2019. Participants will be encouraged to show their support by purchasing a pink T45A and making a short video of themselves with the tool. Contestants are encouraged to be creative. For example, demonstrating how they use the tool for mounting or demounting a tire, telling a personal story about their relationship to cancer, etc.

A percentage of the proceeds of the pink T45A tire iron sales will be donated to The Lee Giller Male Breast Cancer Fund to support breast cancer research and the Camp Quality USA Ohio Chapter.

“Ken-Tool is pleased to take a stand against breast cancer, which is the second most common kind of cancer in women,” said Ben Graham, national sales manager at Ken-Tool. “While breast cancer is much more prevalent in women, over 3,000 men are expected to be diagnosed with this disease as well this year. As many others have, the Ken-Tool family has been affected by breast cancer. By raising awareness about breast cancer and breast cancer screenings, we all can work together to keep women and men healthy.”

One grand prize video entry will be selected to win $1,000.00 in Ken-Tool products for their shop. The runner-up video will receive $500.00 in Ken-Tool products, the second runner up will get $250.00 in Ken-Tool products, and the 3rd and 4th runner up will receive $100.00 in Ken-Tool products. The winners will be based on creativity, originality, and performance, and the winning video will be featured on Ken-Tool’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and company website.