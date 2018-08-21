Kenworth T680, T880 and T880S adds Cummins Westport natural gas option

The Kenworth T680 on-highway and Kenworth T880 and T880S vocational trucks are now available with the Cummins Westport L9N near-zero NOx emissions natural gas engine.

“The Kenworth T680, T880 and T880S specified with the Cummins Westport L9N near zero emissions engine are ideal for pickup and delivery, vocational and refuse fleets focused on reducing their environmental impact and decreasing operating costs,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

The T680, T880 and T880S offer the 8.9-liter L9N rated at 320 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. The engine is also compatible with renewable natural gas (RNG), which can provide even further reductions in GHG emissions.

The L9N engine is certified to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) optional low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr ‒ a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. In addition to ultra-low emissions, the L9N features on-board diagnostic capability, a unique maintenance-free three-way catalyst, closed crankcase ventilation system, and an engine control module with excellent durability.