LoadHandler launches durable drop-in starters for Class 6-7

To meet the needs of medium-duty fleets, LoadHandler Power Products released the L29 drop-in replacement starters for Class 6-7 trucks, buses and emergency vehicles. They are available in multiple configurations and the company said easy to spec and replace in the field.

Like previous starters and alternators created via the Prestolite Electric Inc. product line, the 18-lb. starters are stringently tested and meet or exceed OEM specifications and deliver high power ratings for fast, efficient cranking. They were also designed for durability, reliability and the ability to perform in a broad spectrum of environments.

Key features include:

12V applications, 9-tooth & 12-tooth available models

Sealed nose design helps to ensure long service life and add extra protection of internal components

Planetary gear reduction design helps to deliver a fast crank and provide an efficient power source

Ideal for 5.9L, 6L and VT365 engines

One-year, parts-only warranty

“LoadHandler Power Products continue to deliver performance, value and reliability to the medium and heavy duty markets it serves, and we’re eager to add this new L29 series to the product line,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director, aftermarket sales and marketing, LoadHandler Power Products. “The 100% new LoadHandler L29 starter series brings high-value drop-in performance that can certainly help to impact your bottom line.”