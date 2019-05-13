Mack Trucks makes battery refresher standard across lineup for extended life

To maximize uptime and significantly extend the life of electrical charging system components, Mack Trucks is making a battery refresher standard on all Mack models. The battery refresher helps reduce and reverse the effects of sulfation, giving lead-acid batteries longer life and superior performance. Mack made the announcement during ExpoCam 2019 April 11-13 in Montréal.

“Sulfation is one of the top causes of lead-acid battery failure,” said Roy Horton, Mack Trucks director of product strategy. “With the addition of the refresher, we can increase the life of a battery by up to two times and help prevent unplanned no-starts.”

Sulfation occurs when sulfate crystals, a byproduct of normal battery operation, build up on the battery’s lead plates. As more sulfate crystals build up, the battery loses its ability to accept energy and reach a full charge, shortening its life.

The refresher emits high-frequency pulses of energy to remove the sulfate crystals and allow the batteries to once again accept a full charge, resulting in significantly improved life and performance. In addition, fully charged batteries reduce the wear and tear experienced by other electrical system components, such as the alternator and starter, helping extend their service life.

The battery refresher becomes standard on all Mack models beginning in the second quarter of 2019.