Meritor speeds up aftermarket parts search

Meritor Inc. has made enhancements to MeritorPartsXpress.com that improve search functionality for more than 100,000 aftermarket products and offer new self-service tools to help North America customers bolster their operations, the company announced this week.

“With these enhancements, MeritorPartsXpress.com becomes an even more important resource that will help warehouse distributors (WDs), manufacturers and dealers not only find parts more quickly but also assist them in making important business decisions to grow their businesses,” said Brett Penzkofer, vice president of aftermarket in North America for Meritor.

Customers can use the e-commerce platform’s new search tools to quickly configure, search and identify specific parts as well as check the inventory status of products at Meritor’s four North America distribution facilities in Florence, KY; Santa Fe Springs, CA; Edmonton, Alberta; and Mississauga, Ontario. Updated search bars will deliver more accurate results and quickly identify specific, top-moving product lines, stocking levels and brand options, according to the company. For a quick view of a product line, the website’s new mega menu will show three levels of part categories in a single click.

Key authorized WD customers will be able to create new guest accounts on MeritorPartsXpress.com to streamline ordering. A new online forms process will permit customers to return products without contacting customer service.

Customized user account settings will include tools to create a personalized default landing page with a choice of price options and build Meritor-centric advertising containing their pricing. WDs can also use a tool to monitor their spending.

The average number of site visitors per day has increased 65% since MeritorPartsXpress.com launched in April 2017.

“Customers are adopting MeritorPartsXpress rapidly, and based on usage and feedback, the platform is working well for them,” Penzkofer said. “By continuing to increase functionality on the site, we’re offering customers a more personalized experience along with valuable information, and we’re making it easy to do business with Meritor.”