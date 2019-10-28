New FlowBelow wheel fairing system developed for International LT series

ATLANTA — FlowBelow Aero Inc. announced a new custom drive wheel fairing system for the 2020 International LT Series MPG Package.

The announcement was made at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show.

Navistar and FlowBelow jointly developed the system, which will be available in standard and enhanced aero configurations. Both configurations are available with the MPG Package, but can also be ordered as a stand-alone factory option on the International LT and RH series starting in March.

The enhanced configuration includes larger fairings capable of even greater fuel savings.

“The drive wheel fairings were designed by FlowBelow to work optimally with the International LT,” said Gordon Virginski, vice president of OEM & dealer programs at FlowBelow Aero. “The new custom drive wheel fairing system will complement the other components in the MPG Package in order to maximize fuel efficiency and minimize total cost of ownership.”

Previously, International announced the FlowBelow wheel covers and Tractor AeroKit were included in the International MPG Package for the LT Series, which also includes chassis skirts, roof fairing, cab extenders and an optional bumper valance.