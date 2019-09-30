New Leece-Neville alternator available for off-highway applications

Leece-Neville Heavy Duty Systems, a manufacturer of heavy-duty starters and high-output alternators, continues to provide operators of off-highway equipment with reliable replacement performance through its latest alternator series launch, the AVi555 24V. The Leece-Neville AVi555 24V alternator provides consistent, top performance even in max rated temperature environments up to 105°C.



New heavy duty, dual internal Leece-Neville AVi555 24V alternators – available now through replacement parts distributors – were designed specifically for off-highway applications and heavy duty equipment, including wheel loaders, dozers, excavators, skid steers, and more from manufacturers such as Caterpillar, John Deere and others.



Each alternator features a variety of design enhancements to help lengthen service life even under the most demanding daily operating conditions. Each unit was engineered to include a premium heavy-duty design that includes a heavy-duty housing and a set of front and rear bearings that will help improve performance in even the most extreme operating environments.

Leece Neville

“Leece-Neville AVi555 alternators were application engineered to deliver reliable performance in a wide variety of environments and operating concerns,” said Jonathan Smith, assistant director of aftermarket sales and marketing for Prestolite Electric and the Leece-Neville brand. “This 24V unit was developed specifically to perform day after day in very severe conditions for equipment operators that often need to push their equipment to the limit daily. The AVi555 delivers reliable performance in a versatile, compact value package.”



Leece-Neville AVi555 24V alternators are covered by a one-year warranty. Because these units are brand new, there is no need to manage cores.



