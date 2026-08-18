Recall Roundup: NHTSA targets truck wipers, marker lights, turn signals, and liftgates
Key takeaways
- International, Mack, and Volvo trucks face recalls involving windshield wipers and marker lights.
- Rivian is recalling 3,829 R1S and R1T vehicles over front turn signal failures.
- Fleet operators should review NHTSA notices and complete required recall repairs promptly.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued recall notices for commercial vehicles, including brands from Rivian, Mack, and more.
Owners of the affected vehicles should be contacted via U.S. mail over the next two months, but fleet and independent owners of these vehicles can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov for more details. More information on each recall can be found below.
International models’ windshield wipers may disconnect from motor
International Motors is recalling certain 2027 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH trucks. A retaining nut in the wiper assembly may loosen, causing both windshield wipers to disconnect from the motor. Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 49 vehicles. Dealers will tighten the wiper motor drive nut and three motor mounting bolts. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5. Owners may contact International customer service at 331-332-5000. International's number for this recall is 26513.
Isuzu NPR HD models’ liftgate deck pins may break
US Truck Body is recalling certain 2025 Isuzu NPR HD vehicles equipped with Waltco MDV series liftgates. The deck pins may break, causing the liftgate platform to fall. A liftgate that falls unexpectedly increases the risk of injury.
This recall potentially affects 31 vehicles. US Truck Body will work with the supplier, Hiab, to inspect the platform bushings and hydraulic systems and replace the deck pins. All affected vehicles are expected to be repaired by August 27. Owners may contact US Truck Body customer service at 800-443-0843.
Mack Trucks models’ marker lights may fail to illuminate
Mack Trucks is recalling certain 2027 Anthem AN (4) and Pioneer PR (4) vehicles. The center roof marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." Marker lights that fail to illuminate can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 513 vehicles. Dealers will replace the center roof marker light. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5. Owners may contact Mack's customer service at 800-866-1177. Mack's number for this recall is SC0498.
Rivian models’ front exterior turn signals may fail
Rivian Automotive is recalling certain 2025-2026 R1S and R1T vehicles. One or both front turn signals may fail to illuminate and flash. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." Turn signals that do not function properly increase the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 3,829 vehicles. Rivian will inspect and replace the front turn signals as necessary. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 29. Owners may contact Rivian customer service at 888-748-4261. Rivian's number for this recall is FSAM-1833. This is an expansion of recall 25V387.
VTNA models’ marker lights may fail to illuminate
Volvo Trucks North America (VTNA) is recalling certain 2027 VNL (4) and VNR (4) vehicles. The center roof marker lights may fail to illuminate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." Marker lights that fail to illuminate can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 1,851 vehicles. Dealers will replace the center roof marker light. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5. Owners may contact Volvo Trucks' customer service at 800-528-6586. Volvo Trucks' number for this recall is RVXX2608.