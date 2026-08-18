Recall Roundup: NHTSA targets truck wipers, marker lights, turn signals, and liftgates

International models’ windshield wipers may disconnect from motor

International Motors is recalling certain 2027 HV, HX, LT, MV, and RH trucks. A retaining nut in the wiper assembly may loosen, causing both windshield wipers to disconnect from the motor. Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

This recall potentially affects 49 vehicles. Dealers will tighten the wiper motor drive nut and three motor mounting bolts. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 5. Owners may contact International customer service at 331-332-5000. International's number for this recall is 26513.