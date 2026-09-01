Recall Roundup: New safety recalls affect trucks, vans, and refuse vehicles

Altec models’ automatic brake system improperly calibrated

Altec Industries is recalling certain 2019-2026 AN Series, 2023 AA Series, 2022-2026 Digger Derrick, and 2025 AM Series vehicles. The Bendix automatic braking system (ABS) was not recalibrated after relocating the front radar box. An improperly calibrated system may have a delayed braking response, increasing the risk of a crash.

This recall potentially affects 55 vehicles. Altec will update the collision mitigation system with the revised parameters, recalibrate, and test the system. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 16. Owners may contact Altec customer service at 877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3356.