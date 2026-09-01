Recall Roundup: New safety recalls affect trucks, vans, and refuse vehicles
Key takeaways
- Altec, Paccar, Chrysler, and Heil are among the manufacturers named in new recalls.
- The recalls involve potential issues with braking, rear visibility, CNG systems, and wiring.
- Fleet owners can check NHTSA notices for affected vehicles and repair instructions.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently issued recall notices for commercial vehicles, including brands from Altec, Paccar, Chrysler, and more.
Owners of the affected vehicles should be contacted via U.S. mail over the next two months, but fleet and independent owners of these vehicles can contact the NHTSA Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 or visit nhtsa.gov for more details. More information on each recall can be found below.
Altec models’ automatic brake system improperly calibrated
Altec Industries is recalling certain 2019-2026 AN Series, 2023 AA Series, 2022-2026 Digger Derrick, and 2025 AM Series vehicles. The Bendix automatic braking system (ABS) was not recalibrated after relocating the front radar box. An improperly calibrated system may have a delayed braking response, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 55 vehicles. Altec will update the collision mitigation system with the revised parameters, recalibrate, and test the system. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 16. Owners may contact Altec customer service at 877-462-5832. Altec's number for this recall is CSN-3356.
Chrysler models’ rearview camera image may fail to display
Chrysler is recalling certain 2026 Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, Jeep Compass, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, Ram Promaster, Ram Promaster EV, Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, Chrysler Voyager, and 2026-2027 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Charger vehicles. The rearview camera image may fail to display when the vehicle is placed in reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, "Rear Visibility." A rearview camera image that fails to display reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.
This recall potentially affects 844,027 vehicles. Radio software will be updated by a dealer or through an over-the-air (OTA) update. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning September 1. Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at 800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is 78D.
Heil front loader models’ ladder bolt may damage CNG cylinder
The Heil Company is recalling certain 2016-2026 front loader garbage trucks equipped with replacement CNG tailgate ladder kits. An incorrect bolt may have been installed in one of the ladder legs, allowing the bolt to contact and damage the CNG cylinders. A damaged CNG tank can leak fuel, increasing the risk of a fire.
This recall potentially affects 654 vehicles. Heil will replace the ladder bracket. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 8. Owners may contact Heil's customer service at 866-275-4345. Heil's number for this recall is SN-26-001.
Kenworth, Peterbilt models’ seat ventilation harness can cause a short circuit
Paccar is recalling certain 2027 Peterbilt 567, 579, 589, and 2027 Kenworth T680, T880, and W990 vehicles. The seat ventilation harness may be missing heat-shrink, resulting in a short circuit. A short circuit increases the risk of a fire.
This recall potentially affects 811 vehicles. Dealers will replace the harnesses. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 20. Owners may contact Peterbilt's customer service at 940-591-4220 or Kenworth's customer service at 425-828-5888. Paccar’s number for this recall is 25PACE.