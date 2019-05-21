Menu
OSW Equipment acquires upfitter Northend Truck

OSW Equipment & Repair of Snohomish, WA recently acquired Northend Truck Equipment, according to ACT Capital Advisors, the exclusive advisor to Northend.

The transaction was led by Michael Vanderslice, managing director of ACT’s Seattle office.

“The transaction allowed our client to transition into another chapter of life, freeing up time to pursue other personal and business interests,” Vanderslice said. “It also brings the acquirer, OSW Equipment & Repair, into another niche in the work truck body industry in which it was already a leader. As in all good deals, both organizations emerge winners.”

Northend Truck Equipment, based in Marysville WA, is a custom manufacturer and equipment upfitter of dump trucks, service trucks, snow plows and cranes for end users in the Pacific Northwest.

“It is great to see the Northend Truck team recognized for their hard work and dedication to delivering value to the customer every day,” said Greg Stewart, founder of NTE. “Mike Vanderslice and his group at ACT Capital Advisors have been great to work in this process.”

Northend Truck

Founded in 2000, OSW Equipment & Repair is one of the largest manufacturers of dump truck bodies and trailers on the West Coast. The Northend Truck acquisition expands OSW’s manufacturing and upfitting capabilities, while also expanding its presence in new end-user markets.

“We’ve known and respected Northend Truck for many years and have always known that our companies belonged together,” said Jay DeNoma, president of OSW. “It’s great to get this done.”

For more information, visit northendtruck.com or oswequipment.com.

