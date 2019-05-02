Menu
050219 paccar-innovation-5588-v3.jpg Photo: PACCAR Innovation
Equipment

PACCAR reveals 2018 Suppliers of the Year

PACCAR Parts recognizes Flexfab as the Proprietary Supplier of the Year and Weller Reman as the Commodity Supplier of the Year for 2018.

These North American awards are presented to suppliers who demonstrate excellence in operational efficiency, retail growth initiatives, parts availability, cost management, and program support.

Flexfab receives the 2018 Proprietary Supplier of the Year Award for exceptional on-time shipping and outstanding program support.

“Flexfab’s achievement of 99.9 percent on-time shipment reflects their strong drive to maximize uptime for our customers and provide outstanding support to the Kenworth and Peterbilt dealer networks,” said Blanka Kopacz, PACCAR Parts director of product marketing. “We appreciate Flexfab’s ongoing partnership with PACCAR Parts and their focus on continuous improvement,”

Weller Reman receives the 2018 Commodity Supplier of the Year for excellent retail sales initiatives and outstanding lead-time reduction and on-time shipping performance.

“The collaboration between PACCAR Parts and Weller Reman is instrumental to providing the highest level of parts availability for our customers,” said Kopacz. “The Weller team drives excellent sales growth and customer uptime. They go the extra mile and work directly with dealers to ensure same day shipping when needed.”

The accomplishments of both suppliers contribute to excellent on-shelf availability for customers and provide significant value to the PACCAR dealer network.

“Supplier performance is a key factor to increasing customer satisfaction and industry-leading uptime,” said Chris Scheel, PACCAR Parts senior director of marketing. “Weller Reman and Flexfab’s commitment to excellent parts availability mirrors our own mission to provide the highest quality products, world class service and uptime for our customers.”

