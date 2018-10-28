Menu
Peterbilt Photo: Peterbilt
Equipment

Peterbilt offers two new Paccar MX-13 engine ratings

AUSTN, TX. Peterbilt Motors Co. said it will offer the Paccar MX-13 engine with two new ratings in 2019.

Peterbilt will offer a multi-torque 455 horsepower with a torque rating of 1,650–1,850 lb.- ft., and a 405 HP with 1,650 lb.-ft. of torque.

The company said in a statement the engines were specifically designed to result in increased fuel economy. 

“Peterbilt and Paccar Powertrain work closely to ensure Peterbilt customers have the most fuel efficient options available, and they already benefit from a total weight savings of more than 500 lbs. when spec’ing the full Paccar Powertrain on the Model 579,” said Wesley Slavin, Peterbilt’s on-highway marketing manager.

The new engine ratings will be available January 2019. The company made the announcement at American Trucking Associations' annual conference. 

