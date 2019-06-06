PolyVan introduces new line of refrigerated truck bodies

PolyVan, a European Van Company brand that manufactures truck body kits for refrigerated and deepfreeze transport, recently introduced a new line of FrigoBoxL truck bodies it says are designed for professionals seeking an ultra-light aesthetic quality for transporting light insulated goods.

The company said the new bodies are intended for commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 3.9 tons to 8.3 tons.

FrigoBoxL bodies feature aerodynamic, anodized aluminum profiles for a “modern” look; pallet-type stainless steel rear frame with flush-mounted insulated rear doors; stainless steel hinges and plant-on locks; reliable insulation capacity and K-value (7Wm²K); high-quality, in-house-produced 40-millimeter FlexoLight sandwich panels; and solid 67-millimeter insulated floor, the company said.

The bodies also offer a rigid, self-supporting floor with transversal reinforcements; and “excellent” impact-resistance thanks to glass met reinforced laminates and wear plate-protected front end and side walls. FrigoBoxL bodies are designed for maximum payload, PolyVan said, making them ideal for light- and medium-duty commercial vehicles.

“With the brand-new, light-weight floor, a 4.2-meter FrigoBox Light weighs less than 550 kilograms (1,213 pounds),” the company said.

Additional features of PolyVan’s bodies:

Designed for light insulated to deepfreeze

FNA or FRC

ATP certificate available for FRC applications

Delivered as kit or as box

PolyVan bodies also feature a wide range of available options, including:

Side doors

Longitudinal or transversal partition walls for multi-temp applications

Ice cream doors

Five possible floor finishes

Plant-on or recessed lashing rails

Steel runners (cross bearers aren’t needed)

Mudguards

Bicycle protection bars

Steps for easy access to side and rear doors

FreezyBox (FK3 and FB3)

Stylish light-weight box with aluminum rear frame for deepfreeze transport

Ideal for transport from 0°C to minus-20°C

For commercial vehicles with a GVWR of 3.5 tonnes to 16 tonnes

K-value: 0.35 W/m²K

ATP class: FRC

Side walls, front end, doors: 85 mm

Roof: 100 mm

Floor: 102 mm

FrostBox (FK3i & FB3i)

Equivalent to FB3 but with stainless steel rear frame and pallet internal width

K-value : 0.339 W/m²K

For the 5-tonne to 19-tonne truck segment

ATP class: FRC

Side walls: 50 mm

Front end: 133 mm

Doors: 100 mm

Roof: 115 mm

floor: 102 mm

FrigoBox (FK7 & FB7)

Light-weight box with aluminium rear frame for transport under positive temperatures

Ideal for transport from 0°C to 10°C

For commercial vehicles with a GVWR of 3.5 tonnes to 16 tonnes

K-value: 0.495 W/m²K.

Side walls, doors: 45 mm

Front end: 85 mm

Roof: 60 mm

Floor: 102 mm

ATP class: FNA

FrigoBoxL (FK7i & FB7i)

Light insulated box with inox rear frame for the 3.5-tonnes to 7.5-tonnes segment