Menu
FK7i or FrigoBoxLight PolyVan
Equipment

PolyVan introduces new line of refrigerated truck bodies

PolyVan, a European Van Company brand that manufactures truck body kits for refrigerated and deepfreeze transport, recently introduced a new line of FrigoBoxL truck bodies it says are designed for professionals seeking an ultra-light aesthetic quality for transporting light insulated goods.

The company said the new bodies are intended for commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 3.9 tons to 8.3 tons.

FrigoBoxL bodies feature aerodynamic, anodized aluminum profiles for a “modern” look; pallet-type stainless steel rear frame with flush-mounted insulated rear doors; stainless steel hinges and plant-on locks; reliable insulation capacity and K-value (7Wm²K); high-quality, in-house-produced 40-millimeter FlexoLight sandwich panels; and solid 67-millimeter insulated floor, the company said.

The bodies also offer a rigid, self-supporting floor with transversal reinforcements; and “excellent” impact-resistance thanks to glass met reinforced laminates and wear plate-protected front end and side walls. FrigoBoxL bodies are designed for maximum payload, PolyVan said, making them ideal for light- and medium-duty commercial vehicles.

“With the brand-new, light-weight floor, a 4.2-meter FrigoBox Light weighs less than 550 kilograms (1,213 pounds),” the company said.

Additional features of PolyVan’s bodies:

  • Designed for light insulated to deepfreeze
  • FNA or FRC
  • ATP certificate available for FRC applications
  • Delivered as kit or as box

PolyVan bodies also feature a wide range of available options, including:

  • Side doors
  • Longitudinal or transversal partition walls for multi-temp applications
  • Ice cream doors
  • Five possible floor finishes
  • Plant-on or recessed lashing rails
  • Steel runners (cross bearers aren’t needed)
  • Mudguards
  • Bicycle protection bars
  • Steps for easy access to side and rear doors

FK3 or FreezyBox

FreezyBox (FK3 and FB3)

Stylish light-weight box with aluminum rear frame for deepfreeze transport

  • Ideal for transport from 0°C to minus-20°C
  • For commercial vehicles with a GVWR of 3.5 tonnes to 16 tonnes
  • K-value: 0.35 W/m²K
  • ATP class: FRC
  • Side walls, front end, doors: 85 mm
  • Roof: 100 mm
  • Floor: 102 mm

FrostBox (FK3i & FB3i)

Equivalent to FB3 but with stainless steel rear frame and pallet internal width

  • K-value : 0.339 W/m²K
  • For the 5-tonne to 19-tonne truck segment                                          
  • ATP class: FRC
  • Side walls: 50 mm
  • Front end: 133 mm
  • Doors: 100 mm
  • Roof: 115 mm
  • floor: 102 mm

FrigoBox (FK7 & FB7)

Light-weight box with aluminium rear frame for transport under positive temperatures

  • Ideal for transport from 0°C to 10°C 
  • For commercial vehicles with a GVWR of 3.5 tonnes to 16 tonnes
  • K-value: 0.495 W/m²K.         
  • Side walls, doors: 45 mm
  • Front end: 85 mm
  • Roof: 60 mm
  • Floor: 102 mm
  • ATP class: FNA

FK7i or FrigoBox Light

FrigoBoxL (FK7i & FB7i)

Light insulated box with inox rear frame for the 3.5-tonnes to 7.5-tonnes segment

  • Ideal for transport from 0°C to 10°C
  • K-Value: 0.7W/m²K    
  • For light commercial vehicles  (GVWR 3.5 tonnes to 7.5 tonnes)
  • ATP Class: FNA   
TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pronto
An exclusive look at Pronto's driver-assist technology
Jun 06, 2019
DBW2010
Pre-heating benefits
Jun 05, 2019
060419 PrototypeWheels04_bkgd.JPG
Michelin, GM to launch airless tires for passenger vehicles by 2024
Jun 04, 2019
Jacobs
Jacobs preps demo truck to showcase expanded offerings
Jun 04, 2019