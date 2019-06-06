PolyVan introduces new line of refrigerated truck bodies

PolyVan, a European Van Company brand that manufactures truck body kits for refrigerated and deepfreeze transport, recently introduced a new line of FrigoBoxL truck bodies it says are designed for professionals seeking an ultra-light aesthetic quality for transporting light insulated goods.
The company said the new bodies are intended for commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 3.9 tons to 8.3 tons.
FrigoBoxL bodies feature aerodynamic, anodized aluminum profiles for a “modern” look; pallet-type stainless steel rear frame with flush-mounted insulated rear doors; stainless steel hinges and plant-on locks; reliable insulation capacity and K-value (7Wm²K); high-quality, in-house-produced 40-millimeter FlexoLight sandwich panels; and solid 67-millimeter insulated floor, the company said.
The bodies also offer a rigid, self-supporting floor with transversal reinforcements; and “excellent” impact-resistance thanks to glass met reinforced laminates and wear plate-protected front end and side walls. FrigoBoxL bodies are designed for maximum payload, PolyVan said, making them ideal for light- and medium-duty commercial vehicles.
“With the brand-new, light-weight floor, a 4.2-meter FrigoBox Light weighs less than 550 kilograms (1,213 pounds),” the company said.
Additional features of PolyVan’s bodies:
- Designed for light insulated to deepfreeze
- FNA or FRC
- ATP certificate available for FRC applications
- Delivered as kit or as box
PolyVan bodies also feature a wide range of available options, including:
- Side doors
- Longitudinal or transversal partition walls for multi-temp applications
- Ice cream doors
- Five possible floor finishes
- Plant-on or recessed lashing rails
- Steel runners (cross bearers aren’t needed)
- Mudguards
- Bicycle protection bars
- Steps for easy access to side and rear doors
FreezyBox (FK3 and FB3)
Stylish light-weight box with aluminum rear frame for deepfreeze transport
- Ideal for transport from 0°C to minus-20°C
- For commercial vehicles with a GVWR of 3.5 tonnes to 16 tonnes
- K-value: 0.35 W/m²K
- ATP class: FRC
- Side walls, front end, doors: 85 mm
- Roof: 100 mm
- Floor: 102 mm
FrostBox (FK3i & FB3i)
Equivalent to FB3 but with stainless steel rear frame and pallet internal width
- K-value : 0.339 W/m²K
- For the 5-tonne to 19-tonne truck segment
- ATP class: FRC
- Side walls: 50 mm
- Front end: 133 mm
- Doors: 100 mm
- Roof: 115 mm
- floor: 102 mm
FrigoBox (FK7 & FB7)
Light-weight box with aluminium rear frame for transport under positive temperatures
- Ideal for transport from 0°C to 10°C
- For commercial vehicles with a GVWR of 3.5 tonnes to 16 tonnes
- K-value: 0.495 W/m²K.
- Side walls, doors: 45 mm
- Front end: 85 mm
- Roof: 60 mm
- Floor: 102 mm
- ATP class: FNA
FrigoBoxL (FK7i & FB7i)
Light insulated box with inox rear frame for the 3.5-tonnes to 7.5-tonnes segment
- Ideal for transport from 0°C to 10°C
- K-Value: 0.7W/m²K
- For light commercial vehicles (GVWR 3.5 tonnes to 7.5 tonnes)
- ATP Class: FNA