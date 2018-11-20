P.S.I. introduces TPMS for commercial vehicles

Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) recently introduced TireView, a new tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) designed for the demanding commercial vehicle market.

The company said it expects to deliver TireView to the market in early 2019.

P.S.I. acquired TPMS product provider TST in April 2017. Since that time, in addition to growing its existing presence in the RV market, P.S.I. adapted TST’s proven TPMS design to offer commercial vehicle operators a reliable tire pressure monitoring system.

Adding TPMS to the P.S.I. product line provides a “bumper-to-bumper” solution for tire management, the company said. The first phase of the TireView launch will include a "stand-alone" solution for the truck and tractor market. This will be followed by solutions for trailers as an enhancement for P.S.I.’s automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) for trailers or as a stand-alone.

Additionally, P.S.I. said TireView will offer solutions to common sensor management challenges with an optional flow-thru kit. The flow-thru kit enables the sensors to remain mounted to the axle during routine tire maintenance, while still providing damage protection and theft resistance.

“We see TPMS and ATIS as complimentary solutions, not competitive,” said Jonathan Gravell, vice president of business development for P.S.I. “Both approaches bring their own set of benefits. Automatic inflation is always the most desired approach. However, adding TireView will provide fleets with enhanced tire data allowing them to identify the specific tire that requires attention, which no other system can do today.”

P.S.I. said it also is working with telematics providers to give fleets the capability of viewing tire status remotely for pro-active maintenance.

Both TPMS and ATIS are defined as GHG-II approved technologies that are being adopted at the state level, led by California.