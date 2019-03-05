Ranger Design’s Cargo+ comes to the masses

Ranger Design said it will launch its newest ladder rack, the Cargo+, on March 25. The new product is designed to be a versatile solution for the mobile technician.

Made of aluminum with an anodized finish, this new rack is rust free and lightweight, but has a carrying capacity up to 300 lbs. The Cargo+ is built with an aerodynamic frame, designed to reduce wind noise and drag.

The company said one of the main benefits offered by the Cargo+, is the ease of loading and unloading cargo. Included with every rack is a rolling bar at the rear, which means cargo can be slid onto the rack instead of physically lifted.

Designed with low roof vehicles in mind, the Cargo+ can complement for the Metris, Transit Connect or ProMaster City. The Cargo+ is also available for all higher roof vehicles as well.