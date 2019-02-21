Ritchie Bros. giant equipment auction gets even bigger

More than 13,400 pieces of equipment, spread out on 255 acres in Orlando, are up for auction this week.

The annual Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers truck and equipment sale is drawing equipment buyers and sellers from all over the world to a massive lot in Orlando, FL. The giant auction this year features more than 13,400 pieces of equipment for sale over six days. The 2019 giant auction is even bigger than last year’s auction, which forced the Canadian company to expand from five to six days.

Buyers and sellers from nearly every corner of the world attend the auction in person or follow it online. Ritchie Bros. offered more than 13,400 items for the first time in its history. Potential buyers and tire-kickers have the opportunity to walk the more than 250-acre property to climb on and in all the equipment that lines the several lots along Interstate 4 in Florida.

Every item is sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. The auction kicked off on President’s Day, Monday, Feb. 18, and runs through Saturday, Feb. 24.

“We are extremely excited when the equipment world descends upon Orlando for an unforgettable six days,” said Jeff Jeter, president of U.S. sales for Ritchie Bros. “This year we added an additional 20 acres for equipment display and we’ve needed every inch. We’ve also had to find an adjacent lot for customer parking to make extra room for equipment. We want to make sure customers get the equipment they need for the jobs they have lined up.”

The equipment auction includes 830-plus excavators, 665-plus compactors, 440-plus loaders, 390-plus dozers, nearly 100 cranes, and nearly 500 Class 8 tractors. The annual event also includes smaller equipment and every class of truck and trailers.

Bids can be made in the Orlando auction in person, online in real time at rbauction.com or via the mobile app, and by proxy. Detailed equipment information is available at rbauction.com/Orlando2019—items being sold off-site also have inspection reports and are backed by IronClad Assurance.