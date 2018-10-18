Rotary's new heavy-duty two-post lifts offer more capacity, versatility for work vehicle service

Rotary Lift has launched its highest capacity two-post lifts to date with the introduction of the SPO16 and SPO20 lifts, both featuring Trio arms and available Shockwave technology.

With lifting capacities of 16,000 and 20,000 lbs., respectively with 4,000 and 5,000 lbs. per arm, these heavy-duty lifts are ideal for servicing most work trucks, including utility trucks, ambulances and cargo vans. However, unlike most heavy-duty two-post lifts, the SPO16 and SPO20’s unique Trio arm design also accommodates smaller vehicles, like SUVs and cars, making them a great choice for mixed fleets, dealerships, large service centers and fleet maintenance centers.

“Our customers are asking for heavy-duty lifts capable of servicing their entire fleets – the SPO16 and SPO20 deliver the versatility needed to make that happen,” says John Uhl, director of lift product management for Rotary’s parent company, Vehicle Service Group. “These new SPO Series lifts combine high capacity, a low-profile stance, wider options and extreme reach possibilities, along with the familiarity of Rotary’s best-selling two-post lift features.”

Both lifts feature Rotary’s exclusive Trio arms. Trio arms use a proprietary three-stage design that enables technicians to more easily move the arms into position and then precisely position adapters exactly where they’re needed for proper lifting. Trio arms’ low profile and superior retraction provide better access to more vehicle lifting points than other lift arms. In fact, the arm swing of the SPO16/20 Trio is 22 percent greater than that of a standard two-stage arm, which makes it possible to properly reach the lifting points on more passenger vehicles and Class 4 and 5 trucks.

Rotary Lift

Trio’s design makes fine adjustment easy, because the traditional inner arms have been replaced with an integrated third stage that is up to 87 percent lighter. This is an important ergonomic consideration since adjusting the third stage is usually done while kneeling or lying on the ground. The adapters can be rotated 360 degrees enabling technicians to make time-saving, precise adjustments to the adapter location when spotting the vehicle.

Rotary SPO16 and SPO20 two-post lifts can be supercharged with the company’s unique Shockwave technology so they rise and lower up to twice as fast as other lifts. Shockwave-equipped lifts are battery-powered and have onboard chargers, so the lifts work during power outages and there is no need for expensive 220V or three-phase wiring. Shockwave-equipped lifts also come with Rotary Lift’s Spotline laser spotting guide that makes it easy to center a vehicle between the lift columns.

Faster equipment in the service bay helps technicians be more efficient and productive. In fact, Shockwave-equipped lifts save technicians up to a minute or more per vehicle, letting them complete more jobs in a day and conduct more thorough vehicle inspections.

In addition to Rotary’s industry-leading standard two-post lift features, the SPO16 and SPO20 come equipped with rubber adapters for pinch welds and height adapters to reach recessed frames. Both the SPO16 and SPO20 can be fitted with LockLight, an optional lift accessory that uses an illuminated green light to show technicians if a vehicle lift is resting on its locks and ready to be serviced.

Rotary Lift SPO16 and SPO20 two-post lifts have been third-party tested and Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) certified to meet ANSI lift safety and performance standards.