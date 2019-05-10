SAF-HOLLAND to open western DC in Phoenix

SAF-HOLLAND will open its new western region Aftermarket Distribution Center in Phoenix this September, the global manufacturer of trailer suspension and axle systems, truck suspensions, fifth wheels, landing gear, and coupling products reports.

The nearly 45,000-square-foot facility will provide capabilities to more efficiently supply replacement parts to distributors and dealers. In addition to its current DC in Cincinnati, Ohio, establishing a new distribution center in Phoenix will enable SAF-HOLLAND to quickly meet the needs of end-users across the country. This location will improve distributor order-to-delivery time, significantly reducing the time end-users wait for parts.

“After a thorough evaluation, the Aftermarket team selected Phoenix as the site of our distribution center in order to better serve our west coast customers,” said Carl Mesker, Vice President – Sales (Americas). “The new location will not only provide more efficient parts delivery to our current west coast business partners, but allows us to grow and expand in the region.”

Initially, the distribution center will be staffed by 23 people and stock approximately 3,500 SKUs. The facility features seven dock doors to maximize shipping and receiving efficiency, and has direct access to I-10 Freeway via 67th and 59th Avenues.

Orders placed on or after September 9 will be processed from the new distribution center.