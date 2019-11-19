Schneider donates Freightliners to driver training schools

Schneider recently donated 10 used trucks to select CDL driver training programs at community and technical colleges across the U.S.

The company said the donation of “gently used, late-model trucks” will help combat driver scarcity.

The trucks are Freightliner Cascadias featuring some of the trucking industry’s most advanced technologies and automated manual transmissions (AMTs), Schneider said, making training time “significantly more efficient” because AMTs allow trainers to focus on maneuverability and awareness, instead of gear changing.

“In addition to hiring many experienced drivers across the country for the many types of positions we offer, Schneider also recruits graduates from CDL driver training programs,” said Rob Reich, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Schneider. “We know that many driving training programs have limited resources, and we want the next generation of professional drivers to train in the best trucks in the business as they embark on new careers.”

Schneider donated the 10 trucks to four CDL training programs:

With these donations, Schneider said it also expects to attract more candidates who previously may not have considered a professional truck driving career.

“Women and younger adults are an emerging driver pool, and we believe technologies like automated manual transmissions, safety and connectivity will attract a more diverse audience to the trucking industry,” Reich said. “Learning on modern equipment spec’d with some of the latest technologies and creature comforts helps attract new candidates and allows them to adjust more quickly to the new trucks operating within our fleet.”