TecNiq introduces T15 low-profile LED vehicle lighting

TecNiq, a supplier of LED lighting for OEMs and the aftermarket, recently introduced the T15 low-profile stop/tail/turn/reverse light.

The new T15 is available as an upgrade for companies or fleets looking at TecNiq’s T10 product line. The T15 adds reverse lighting to the “high-demand” features of the T10 light, the company said.

Like its T10 predecessor, the T15 meets all FMVSS 108 standards for wide and narrow vehicles, TecNiq claimed. It boasts “TecSeal” polyurethane potting, a proprietary, guaranteed circuit board protection material developed by TecNiq. The T15 also boasts an impact- and UV-resistant lens for increased durability.

The light can be mounted horizontally, vertically or at any angle. When purchased with the chrome or black bezel, it offers style and functionality, TecNiq said.

T15 technical features include:

FMVSS 108: Meets all standards for wide and narrow vehicles

IP68 rated: Dust and water proof with hermetic seal

TecSeal urethane potting—Guaranteed circuit board protection

Impact-resistant lens

UV-resistant automotive grade polycarbonate lens

Multiple mounting positions—horizontal, vertical or any angle

Rated LED life: 50,000 hours

Lifetime limited warranty

“Officials with TecNiq are seeing a solid start to the sales of the T15 for fleets looking to upgrade to a ‘one-light’ system that does it all,” the company said.

To learn more about the T15 or any of TecNiq’s LED products, visit tecniqinc.com or email [email protected].