Menu
TecNiq T15 TecNiq
Equipment

TecNiq introduces T15 low-profile LED vehicle lighting

TecNiq, a supplier of LED lighting for OEMs and the aftermarket, recently introduced the T15 low-profile stop/tail/turn/reverse light.

The new T15 is available as an upgrade for companies or fleets looking at TecNiq’s T10 product line. The T15 adds reverse lighting to the “high-demand” features of the T10 light, the company said.

Related: Bright future for LED lights in trucking

Like its T10 predecessor, the T15 meets all FMVSS 108 standards for wide and narrow vehicles, TecNiq claimed. It boasts “TecSeal” polyurethane potting, a proprietary, guaranteed circuit board protection material developed by TecNiq. The T15 also boasts an impact- and UV-resistant lens for increased durability.

The light can be mounted horizontally, vertically or at any angle. When purchased with the chrome or black bezel, it offers style and functionality, TecNiq said.

TecNiq T15

T15 technical features include:

  • FMVSS 108: Meets all standards for wide and narrow vehicles
  • IP68 rated: Dust and water proof with hermetic seal
  • TecSeal urethane potting—Guaranteed circuit board protection
  • Impact-resistant lens
  • UV-resistant automotive grade polycarbonate lens
  • Multiple mounting positions—horizontal, vertical or any angle
  • Rated LED life: 50,000 hours
  • Lifetime limited warranty

“Officials with TecNiq are seeing a solid start to the sales of the T15 for fleets looking to upgrade to a ‘one-light’ system that does it all,” the company said.

To learn more about the T15 or any of TecNiq’s LED products, visit tecniqinc.com or email [email protected].

TecNiq

TAGS: Safety News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mack Anthem
Mack builds 100,000th truck equipped with GuardDog Connect
Jul 09, 2019
WIT-Peterbilt-UltraLoft-Interior.png
Comfortable equipment goes a long way
Jul 09, 2019
Lineage Logistics
DOE recognizes Lineage for ‘flywheeling’ energy efficiency
Jul 09, 2019
Brake Safety Week
Check those brakes before it’s too late
Jul 08, 2019