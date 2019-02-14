Triangle Suspension Systems celebrating first 100 years

Triangle Suspension Systems this year is celebrating its first 100 years as a supplier to the heavy-duty aftermarket.

The company was founded in 1919 in Pittsburgh PA and relocated from the Golden Triangle area to its current location in DuBois PA in 1927. Today, Triangle Suspension is a Marmon Highway Technologies/Berkshire Hathaway company servicing the heavy-duty aftermarket through a customer base of more than 1,400 authorized dealers.

“We believe people are our most important asset,” said George Koerner, president of Triangle Suspension Systems. “Customers, employees and suppliers have all played a major part in our success, and we know it doesn’t happen without all of them.”

Triangle-branded products include Triangle leaf springs, Flagg suspension components and Continental/ContiTech air springs for heavy-, medium- and light-duty trucks and trailers.

Triangle springs, manufactured in the United States since the company’s founding, are made in DuBois PA. There are currently more than 6,000 multi-leaf spring and parabolic (taper) spring active SKUs available to the aftermarket, the company said. It also offers custom-engineered solutions for unique applications.

Flagg suspension parts, with more than 7,000 active part numbers, cover the entire suspension undercarriage.

Continental/ContiTech air springs are distributed by Triangle through a 20-year partnership.



Triangle said “continued investment in product development, innovation, manufacturing and technology, as well as expanding (its) distribution network” are on the horizon as the company aims for another 100 years.



Visit triangleusa.com to find out more about its products and their availability.