Yokohama optimizes tires for regional-haul trailers

To meet the growing demands of regional-haul fleets, Yokohama Tire released the 114R Ultrawide Base tire for drop deck, closed axle and spread axle trailers. It is available in size 445/50R22.5 now, with 455/50/22.5 available in Q1 2020.

The SmartWay-verified tire succeeds the RY407 with several innovations to ensure optimal value and performance.

“The 114R UWB is specifically designed to meet the demands of high-scrub operations,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It features superior cut and chip resistance, extended tread life, and is optimized for fuel efficiency.”

Features include:

Stronger material compound resists cuts and chipping without reducing rolling resistance or wear performance

16/32-in. tread depth for more efficiency and longer life

Redesigned tread pattern to ensure ground contact pressure is uniformly distributed, leading to more stability and better fuel efficiency

Funnel-shaped step grooves keep rocks and debris from reaching and damaging casing

Zero-degree belt to create consistently stable footprint for long, even wear; also makes casing highly durable and retreadable

Six-year unlimited tread warranty

Specifications: