Best of the best: The 20 companies named Best Fleets to Drive For

After a record number of nominees and finalists this year, the Truckload Carriers Assn. (TCA) and CarriersEdge announced the 20 fleets that have made the 2019 Best Fleets to Drive For list, including three that have now earned the honor five years in a row.

"We do a very thorough analysis and take a deep dive into each fleet's programs," Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, said of the annual list. "An important component in the scoring process is analyzing driver feedback on the company and then comparing it with management's comments—the two need to align for fleets to score well."

"This year's top 20 had an average driver satisfaction rate over 91% and annual driver turnover under 35%, so what they're doing is obviously working," she noted. "When it comes to working with drivers, our Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For are North America's best of the best in the for-hire trucking segment."

The 2019 Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For are:

In addition to the Top 20, TCA and CarriersEdge recognized five fleets "to keep an eye on":

Three fleets have also achieved the significant distinction of making the list now for five consecutive years: Boyle Transportation, Nussbaum Services, and TLD Logistics.

To be considered for this annual list, companies operating 10 or more trucks must be nominated by at least one company driver or owner-operator. The fleets are then evaluated using a scoring matrix covering a variety of categories, according to CarriersEdge, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development, and career path/ advancement opportunities. Driver surveys are also conducted to get input from drivers and independent contractors working with the fleets.

"The winners have set the bar high when it comes to keeping their professional truck drivers engaged while also providing a superior work environment," said John Lyboldt, president of TCA.

TCA will name overall winners in large and small fleet categories at its Annual Convention being held March 10-13 at the Wynn Las Vegas Resort.