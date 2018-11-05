Bestpass surpasses $100 Million in toll-related savings for customers

Bestpass, a company that provides nationwide toll management to commercial fleets, recently surpassed $100 million in toll-related savings for its customers, which range in size from independent owner-operators to mega-fleets with thousands of vehicles on the road.

Bestpass saves its customers money on toll by in several ways, including:

Simplifying back-office activity, saving administrative time and associated cost

Obtaining the highest possible volume discounts on behalf of customers who would not otherwise be eligible

Identifying and correcting misreads and streamlining violation processing

“We’re in business to simplify toll for our customers,” said John Andrews, president and CEO of Bestpass. “Achieving this new milestone of $100 million in savings is a testament to the value that Bestpass provides to the thousands of fleets and drivers that rely on us every day to manage their toll."