Fleet Advantage uses billions of miles and customizable software to help fleets make better decisions

CINCINNATI. Fleet Advantage continues to find more ways to use its trucking data to help fleets make better cost-effective decisions. Company leaders were showing off its updated ATLAAS (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software) Unified software during the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) annual conference and exhibition here.

To help find the most helpful data and present it the best way, Fleet Advantage formed a Customer Advisory Board, which helped shape the latest ATLAAS update.

“We took some of our top clients and worked with them for a year to find what they want to see and how they want to see it for them to be able to do their analytics,” Jim Griffin, COO and CTO of Fleet Advantage to Fleet Owner. “It still has all the same drill-down capability: you can get down to the unit level, you can look at macro trends, you can compare locations and divisions.”

Fleet Advantage is approaching 14 billion miles of analyzation from 57,000 assets, Griffin said. “So we have a lot of data that gives us good trends, good benchmarking. It’s a nice sample size. And a cross section of the various verticals in the industry.”

Fleet Advantage has been a leader in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management. The new ATLAAS Unified looks to reshape the way private fleets and for-hire carriers operate, manage and evaluate fleet costs through several strategic advancements and new solutions.

The software offers comprehensive asset management solutions that include asset optimization, and complete lifecycle management offerings. Since inception, ATLAAS has helped customers save an estimated $75 million, and as a result Fleet Advantage now services more than a quarter of the top 100 private fleets in the country.

“Since inception, ATLAAS has always offered a strategic advantage to private fleets and for-hire carriers that leverage its ability to bring added visibility to the utilization and performance of the fleet and each individual truck,” Griffin said previously. “What we have learned from our customers is that finance and operations are utilizing different data sets and systems to analyze performance and cost, and this creates a communication gap. With the release of ATLAAS Unified, fleet managers and finance directors have the ability to analyze the same data from different perspectives in the same system to make the right decisions on each truck in the fleet.”

A recent Fleet Advantage showed that nearly four in 10 fleet executives said their largest communications struggle is inability of their finance departments to clearly communicate the company’s financial metrics and goals for the fleet to the operations department. An additional 34.4% said finance doesn't understand the benefit of investing in newer equipment; and 31.3% said finance doesn't understand various operating costs associated with the fleet.

ATLAAS Unified offers a single platform with custom views so that finance and operations can look at critical fleet data together and understand how truck utilization is impacting the organization.

ATLAAS Unified also enables private fleets and for-hire carriers to customize intuitive dashboards instead of complicated spreadsheets. This way they can be sure they see the information that interests them most: financial data for CFOs, vehicle performance for fleet managers, and maintenance data for repair personnel.

FA clients can manage their entire fleet utilizing ATLAAS Unified, with views on everything from operational costs, maintenance and repair (M&R) data, replacement vehicle savings, vehicle servicing and histories; and the new platform is now mobile-responsive for on-the-go fleet management. This functionality is aimed at fleet managers who said they need better reporting on areas such as M&R for their senior management teams. Surveyed fleet managers say fuel records (62.5%), ELD (53.1%), and OBC (46.9%) are the top sources of data they use to build reports for senior management.

ATLAAS Unified also offers visibility into a truck’s “Tippingpoint” – the point at which a truck reaches economic obsolescence, when it costs more to operate the current vehicle than to replace it with newer equipment. Clients can view a list of vehicles for which they would experience gains to their financial bottom line by disposing of an older truck and replacing with a newer unit. This data, combined with Fleet Advantage’s extensive experience in the used truck market, helps clients maximize the disposal value of the used vehicles. According to a recent survey, nearly a third (29%) of fleet operators that average 80,000-120,000 miles driven per year say they are currently receiving less than market value when disposing of their aging trucks.

“The innovation behind ATLAAS Unified is important because it delivers to each of our clients a clear competitive advantage in an industry that demands optimum performance on the road and in the boardroom,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “The launch of ATLAAS Unified represents a continuation of our associates’ commitment to excellence, and our dedication to offering the best resources available to private fleets and for-hire carriers.”