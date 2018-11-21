Historic trip for U.S. Capitol tree, Kenworth W990

Every year it's different, and this year is special. The Capitol Christmas Tree made its way east from Oregon's Willamette Valley to its appearance today in Independence, MO, on a reverse route marking the Oregon Trail—it's 175 years since 1,000 settlers in wagons headed west in the Great Migration of 1843.

From Independence, which was a gathering point for those large-wheeled wagon trains, the tree then makes a stop in St. Louis before continuing on through Ohio and into Maryland. The trip to this point—let's call it the "Reverse O.T."—brought the tree from Oregon to Idaho, Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas, and now Missouri.

All told, the tree will have traveled nearly 3,000 miles before it reaches the U.S. Capitol toward the end of the month. It's a special trip that's taken a special truck: the brand-new Kenworth W990 pulling it on a flatbed trailer came from The Papé Group, a major sponsor of the tree's tour this year.

Doing the honors hauling the tree is Central Oregon Truck Co. (COTC). Rick Williams, the company's CEO, Phil Taylor, VP of maintenance, and Driver Safety and Services Director Brad Aimone have been piloting the Kenworth along with other COTC drivers. The flatbed carrier hauls freight across the 48 continental states and Canada.

This is the 54th Capitol Christmas Tree, a.k.a. "The People's Tree." Of the six trees that the Oregon Forest Service nominated, a Noble Fir was chosen—the same as the very first of these in 1964. This 80-ft. fella came from Willamette National Forest and was prepped/ protectively packaged in Sweet Home, OR, which included getting a 200-gal. water bladder to keep it hydrated along the way.

The Kenworth W990 hauling the tree is wearing special graphics with a Christmas tree next to the U.S. Capitol and reading "From the Oregon Trail to the Capitol Steps." The Kenworth has a 76-in. mid-roof sleeper, Paccar MX-13 diesel rated at 455 hp. and 1,650 lbs.-ft. of torque, and 12-speed automated transmission. Inside, it's Limited Edition—this truck got the works.

Go to www.CapitolChristmasTree.com or click here to check out news coverage from the tree's tour stops.

Here are the coming stops through the end of this week:

Thurs., Nov. 22, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., St. Louis, MO

Fri., Nov. 23, 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., Harrison, OH

Sun., Nov. 25, 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Andrews Air Force Base, Joint Base Andrews, MD