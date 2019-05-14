Kenworth to offer TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics

Fleets and truck operators buying new Kenworth T270, T370, T440 and T470 models – equipped with the 6.7-liter PACCAR PX-7 engine, 8.9-liter PACCAR PX-9 engine, or Cummins Westport L9N natural gas engine – will be able to order Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics. The system enhances vehicle diagnostics by providing real-time engine health information to fleet managers and Kenworth dealers to help optimize truck uptime and productivity and allows fleets to track the location of the Kenworth trucks.

Kenworth TruckTech+ notifications include continue driving with no action required, keep driving and address the service code during the next service interval, head to a dealer for service, or pull over to prevent possible damage. If the customer needs to take the truck in for service, the system maps out the locations of the three closest repair facilities. The data is sent to a secure web portal where the fleet manager can review the truck’s location, status, identified issue and recommended solution.

If a repair is needed quickly, the data can be sent to the servicing dealer in advance, so they can be prepared to work on the truck – saving customers time and money in initial diagnostics. When the truck arrives, the dealer’s service team can move quickly to remedy the problem.”

“Kenworth TruckTech Remote Diagnostics has proven to be very successful for our Class 8 customers. Nearly 129,000 Kenworth Class 8 trucks equipped with the system have combined to travel more than 14 billion miles since the system’s introduction four years ago,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “Now, purchasers of new Kenworth medium duty conventional trucks can benefit from this important technology that helps to optimize truck uptime and productivity.”

The Kenworth TruckTech+ option includes a free two-year subscription to the service. Longer term subscription options also are available at a cost.