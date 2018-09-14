Love’s travel stops opens early in Virginia to provide fuel, supplies during hurricane

Love’s opened a new stop Wednesday morning in Bastian, Virginia, to help the community and customers in the path of Hurricane Florence. Store teams have been working around the clock to make sure the store, located at 6168 N Scenic Highway (Interstate 77, Exit 58), will open earlier than scheduled to provide fuel, food, and supplies to that area.

“We opened our location early, so we can take care of customers preparing for Hurricane Florence,” said Tom Love, executive chairman and founder of Love’s. “Our new travel stop in Bastian will provide a fuel option for those evacuating or braving the storm. We look forward to serving the people of Bastian and travelers by being a community partner in times of need and always along Interstate 77.”

The more than 10,000-square-foot facility is open 24/7 and is the 11th Love’s location in Virginia. The store has an Arby’s restaurant, gourmet coffee, fresh-to-go options, electronics, and more. Professional drivers can also take advantage of 51 truck parking spots, seven showers and laundry facilities.

Love’s is monitoring the latest developments as Hurricane Florence marches toward the South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia coasts. The company is taking precautions and increasing fuel and food deliveries at Love’s locations in advance of the hurricane. Please find updates about Love’s locations during the storm on Facebook, Twitter, and loves.com/hurricane.