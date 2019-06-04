NACV Show 2019 expands with on-floor education sessions

The North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show, billed as the premier biennial B2B trucking industry event focusing on the needs of fleet owners, managers and decision makers, recently announced this year’s event will feature three new Solutions Theaters showcasing topical industry discussions on the show floor.

Show organizers said they partnered with industry publications to secure thought leaders and visionaries who will discuss a range of topics. All Solutions Theaters’ sessions are free for NACV Show 2019 registered attendees.

“We expect the discussions that take place in our three Solutions Theaters will inform and empower all industry professionals who attend NACV Show 2019,” said Carmen Diaz, show manager for the NACV Show. “We are excited to present top industry leaders and visionaries during our on-floor education sessions to discuss both the challenges and opportunities confronting today’s fleet professionals.”

Two panel discussions will take place in the Solutions Theater located in Hall A, organizers said.

The first panel is entitled “Finding the data-driven solutions that work for you.” This panel will focus on how fleet owners can identify leading service challenges. Panel participants will provide insight into collecting and organizing the right data to help overcome these challenges. The second panel, entitled “How to use data to improve service operations,” will highlight how to best utilize data—from fault code data to VMRS records—to reduce fleet downtime and improve operations.

Also in the Hall A Solutions Theater, three educational topics will be discussed, including a Class 8 panel discussion, a Medium Duty panel discussion and Last Mile—Autonomous Delivery Startups discussion.

Two panel discussions will take place in the Solutions Theaters located in Hall B, including “Vetting Technology” and “Best use of Smart Technology.” Three educational sessions also will take place in the Solutions Theaters located in Hall B, including “Transitioning from AOBRDs to ELDs,” “Driver Retention” and “Rapid Pace of Technology Trucking.”

Show organizers plan to announce additional conference and educational programming topics prior to the event, which takes place Oct. 28-31 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta GA.

For more information about exhibiting, contact Dawn-Marie Copin at [email protected]. For more information about attending, contact Ashley Olian at [email protected].