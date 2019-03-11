Navistar, Love’s Travel Stops form service partnership

Navistar Inc., has signed a service partnership agreement with Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s), which adds more than 315 Love’s Truck Tire Care and Speedco locations and more than 1,000 technicians to Navistar’s International service network.

“We are very pleased that moving forward, Love’s and Speedco will be a service network partner of Navistar,” said Tom Edwards, executive vice president of tire care for Love’s. “Both organizations have a strong commitment to providing trusted maintenance service that enables our Customers to manage their equipment and get back on the road quickly.”

The partnership, which will be fully operational in the second half of 2019, authorizes most Love’s and Speedco service locations to handle a wide array of work covered by a Navistar-issued new-product warranty, as well as the company’s extended warranties and used truck warranties. All applicable Love’s and Speedco service locations will be authorized to perform warranty work with service repair times of three hours or less for all International Class 6 through 8 trucks.

“Uptime is critical to our customers, and this exciting partnership with Love’s will enhance our customers’ uptime in multiple ways,” said Michael Cancelliere, president, Truck and Parts. “It will expand customers’ access to same-day service for a wide array of light mechanical repairs, adding more than 315 service locations, more than 1,000 technicians and more extensive operating hours.

Cancelliere adds it will also “provide customers with increased repair velocity, enabling more customers to get their trucks repaired the same day. Love’s locations will also accept Fleet Charge cards, the industry’s premier parts purchasing program that guarantees customers consistent nationwide parts pricing. We look forward to collaborating with Love’s to deliver these added dimensions of customer service, convenience and uptime.”

“Navistar and the International Truck Dealers Council collaborated on this agreement to deliver industry-leading uptime to our customers,” said Steve Hill, chairman, International Truck Dealers Council. “The expansion of our channel capability to more than 1,000 service locations will give fleets and owner-operators another reason to choose the International brand and dealer network to meet their transportation needs.”