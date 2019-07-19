Pace Transportation becomes Stoughton Dealer

Pace Transportation has joined the Stoughton Trailer dealer network.

Through this partnership, Pace (formerly known as Pace Trailer) will be responsible for the Western, Northern Lower, and Eastern UP markets of Michigan. Stoughton dry van and reefer fleet customers in these areas will be serviced by Pace.

To help introduce the Stoughton line, Pace has set up a dedicated “test trailer” that can be tested for a day by those who want to get a feel for the 2019 Stoughton Z-Plate Van.

“We are very excited to join the Stoughton family of dealerships,” Steve Schneider, president and COO, states. “We look forward to working with an OEM manufacturer that truly supports it’s dealer’s network.”

In addition to sales and leasing, Pace also offers financing, 24/7 mobile repair, and a state-of-the-art paint booth and service center for full collision tractor and trailer repair. The service center is open 24 hours, Monday-Friday.