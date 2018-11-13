Peterbilt recognized as a top place to work for women

Peterbilt Motors Company will be recognized by Women in Trucking as a top workplace for women in the trucking industry, receiving the award as part of the Accelerate! conference hosted this year in Dallas, Texas.

“Receiving this award is a testament to Peterbilt’s commitment to fostering and empowering a diverse workforce,” said Jason Skoog, general manager at Peterbilt. “I am excited about our progress to date, and the continued expansion across Peterbilt’s diversity initiatives, including the implementation earlier this year of a Veteran’s affinity group.”

In 2018 Peterbilt’s Women Initiative (PBWIN) has featured guest speaker Joann Lublin, retired management news editor for The Wall Street Journal and author of Earning It: Hard-Won Lessons from Trailblazing Women at the Top of the Business World, as well as led workshops on growing one’s personal brand. Empowerment of local students and individuals is an outreach initiative of PBWIN. The organization frequently visits local primary and secondary schools to promote STEAM education.

Under the Peterbilt Diversity Council, Peterbilt has two affinity groups to date: PBWIN and the Veterans’ organization. PBWIN currently has more than 100 members within their organization who are dedicated to championing the empowerment of women at Peterbilt through education, support, networking, personal growth and development opportunities.