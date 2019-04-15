Menu
Fleet Management

Photo gallery: A walk around NPTC 2019

NPTC-2019-exhibit-hall.png
Start Slideshow
The conference and exhibition is the largest annual gathering of private truck fleets in the industry. The Fleet Owner 500, a list of the top 500 private fleets in the U.S. was also released this week.

CINCINNATI. The National Private Truck Council's annual conference and exhibition, NPTC 2019, opened on Sunday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. It concludes at the Hilton Netherlands Plaza Cincinnati on Tuesday.

The conference and exhibition is the largest annual gathering of private truck fleets in the industry, featuring more than 1,250 attendees and 175 exhibitors. The conference also features 23 educational workshops focusing on the latest in trucking innovation and fleet management.

Related: Fleet Owner 500: Top private fleets of 2019

Fleet Owner took a tour of the exhibit floor this week. This photo gallery features some of the heavy- and medium-duty vehicles on display, along with some interesting exhibits catching the eyes of industry leaders.

The event concludes Tuesday when Fleet Owner presents the Fleet of the Year award. The Fleet Owner 500, a list of the top 500 private fleets in the U.S. was also released this week.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Equipment Trucks Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Semi-truck-960x500-(002).png
Sponsored Content
A simple 4-question test for choosing a diesel engine oil
Apr 15, 2019
041219-Modagrafics-3ajpg.png
Quick-change graphics system keeps Bear Trucking and MillerCoors trucks on the road
Apr 12, 2019
Zonar Connect
Zonar partner program grows to 28 companies
Apr 12, 2019
DAT-Spot-Market-Truckload-Rates-March-2019.png
Truckload volumes rise in March while rates decline
Apr 11, 2019