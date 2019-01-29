Service providers: Americans expect convenience, technology

Home services fleets take note: when people have to call you for something unexpected, you might be surprised what they'd give not to have to be dealing with the inconvenience. And convenience, meanwhile, is just what they expect when it comes to service providers' mobile apps, according to a survey from fleet management systems provider Verizon Connect.

The survey polled 1,000 U.S. adults 18 and older looking at their biggest fears about needing service providers and expectations they have when they hire a provider. Service providers were defined as independent contractors or companies with vehicle fleets that provide maintenance or repair services such as plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, landscapers, and carpenters.

If it meant they could avoid an unexpected service emergency like a frozen pipe or broken furnace, 33% of survey respondents said they'd give up binge-watching favorite movies or TV shows. Some 27% would give up a favorite indulgence like alcohol or chocolate, and 24% of Americans would go so far as to give up a championship game victory for their favorite sports team.

Another 19% would give up birthday presents, their next day off from work or school (18% overall but notably 26% of Millennials), their next vacation (16%); or even time spent with family (15%).

Asked what features are most important on a service provider's mobile app:

—65% said viewing the service provider's estimated time of arrival;

—54% said notification of job status;

—44% said viewing online billing;

—41% said rating and reviewing their service provider;

—34% said the ability to reschedule an appointment;

—32% said seeing their provider's live location on a map; and

—30% said the ability to make on-the-spot payments.

"In today's connected world, we have gotten used to instant gratification—we want live notifications from all our on-demand services, from food delivery to ride-sharing," said Jay Jaffin, chief marketing officer at Verizon Connect. "Our research revealed consumers are also holding service providers to similar standards."

The survey also revealed the types of events people are most worried that an unexpected service need could disrupt:

—Their wedding (39%);

—Summer events like Labor Day and the Fourth of July weekends (36%);

—Their birthday (28%);

—A seasonal party such as Halloween or St. Patrick's Day (24%);

—A religious gathering (21%);

—A work function (17%);

—Mother's Day (14%); and

—St. Valentine's Day or Father's Day (8% for each).