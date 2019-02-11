Work Truck Show expands educational opportunities at March show

The Work Truck Show is back in Indianapolis in March and has a packed agenda for North America’s largest gathering of vocational trucks and equipment.

After welcoming a record crowd of 13,570 industry professionals to the 2018 edition of the Work Truck Show, the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA), which produces the annual spectacle, is expanding the educational opportunities available.

The Work Truck Show 2019, featuring the first Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference, and a new option to attend the Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress, is set for March 5-8 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis IN, the show’s home for the ninth consecutive year.

“The Work Truck Show 2019 will give fleet managers, truck equipment distributors, upfitters and other decision-makers unrivaled access to the industry’s latest equipment, technology and thought leaders to help them improve efficiency, implement best practices and grow their operations,” said Steve Carey, NTEA president and CEO.

“Nowhere else can attendees compare vocational truck products from hundreds of exhibiting companies, network with their peers and learn about the industry’s latest advances and trends all in one place.”

Last year’s event boasted an unprecedented six vehicle launches from leading commercial truck manufacturers and more than 175 other new product introductions, along with the debut of Fleet Technical Congress, making it a must-attend event for OEMs—and their suppliers and customers.

In addition to the educational sessions and innovation conference, attendees can access Ride-and-Drive, spotlighting the industry’s latest clean vehicle solutions and alternative fuel applications with test drives in the newest trucks, and the Work Truck Show exhibit hall. The 500,000-square-foot hall features 500 exhibitors, a New Exhibitor Pavilion, and the Productivity and Fuels Pavilion showcasing companies’ clean technology and fuel utilization reduction solutions.

“If you make your living by using a truck, you need to attend The Work Truck Show to keep yourself up-to-date with industry changes,” said Jerry Proctor, a partner with Flaps Up.

Innovation Conference

The new Manufacturer and Distributor Innovation Conference, set for March 5, is designed to help commercial truck manufacturers, upfitters, distributors and body builders of all sizes learn how to improve manufacturing efficiency and business results using the latest techniques and technology.

“The ability to access and successfully deploy the best manufacturing technology, equipment and practices isn’t limited to just the biggest players in the industry,” said Doyle Sumrall, NTEA’s managing director. “This conference is designed to expose anyone who builds work trucks to the most innovative tools, processes and resources available and explain how all of these solutions are scalable and customizable to operations of all sizes.

“Attendees will come away from this event with resources and ideas they can put into practice to accelerate their business success.”

Stan Stanford, general manager of Parker Hannifin, will deliver the keynote address.

He managed Hannifin’s hydraulic valve and gear pump divisions, and the company’s lean manufacturing division, before assuming the role of general manager for the Chelsea Products division in 2018.

“Stanford has extensive experience and will provide insights from the practical side of using principles to develop a world-class lean manufacturing environment focused on continuous improvement,” Sumrall said. “He will share how productivity practices and training can be used by work truck industry organizations of all sizes to benefit workers and the bottom line.”

Following the keynote address, attendees can participate in general sessions addressing these key topics:

Welding—More than a Piece of Equipment and a Welder

How Government, Local MEPs and National Labs are Helping the Shop Across the Street,

Increase Productivity, Quality and Profits with Existing Employees

Using Lean as a Catalyst for Innovation

Creating an Environment and Process to Attract and Train New Workers

Green/Fleet team

NTEA is further expanding the availability of its educational opportunities by offering registrants a new option to attend the Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress, which are held concurrently March 5.

Both events run on the same schedule, with their own opening comments and dedicated keynote speakers followed by general sessions. Registrants can easily switch back and forth between the two, based on preferred topic areas, throughout the day. A combined reception will be offered following the last general sessions.

“This is an effort to improve the attendee experience by giving them the chance to customize their schedules and attend whichever sessions interest them the most,” Sumrall said. “With Fleet Technical Congress and Green Truck Summit sessions running concurrently in rooms literally right next to each other, it will be easy for participants to move between sessions and engage in networking opportunities.”

In addition to a full day of general sessions and reception, registration for Green Truck Summit and Fleet Technical Congress includes access to concurrent sessions on topics such as fleet productivity, risk mitigation and OEM chassis updates; three days of Work Truck Show exhibits; lunch March 6-7; and access to Ride-and-Drive.

Green Truck Summit

Green Truck Summit, billed as the industry’s leading alternative fuels and advanced technology conference, zeroes in on the drive toward zero-emissions work trucks through presentations from regulatory agencies, fleet managers, commercial vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders.

“Green Truck Summit provides the best and most comprehensive opportunity for fleet managers, truck equipment distributors, upfitters and truck dealers to discuss clean energy technologies and fuels directly with industry thought leaders and decision-makers,” Sumrall said. “The work truck industry is constantly striving to keep up with ever-changing technology. Attendees can use the knowledge and resources gained at this event to help them minimize negative environmental effects while maximizing vehicle performance, sustainability and efficiency.”

Carlton Rose, president of global fleet maintenance and engineering for United Parcel Service (UPS), will supply the keynote address.

Rose began his UPS career in Indiana in 1980 as a package handler. A graduate in automotive engineering from Lincoln Technical Institute, and a skilled technician, accomplished driver and team leader, he was quickly moved into management as an automotive line supervisor, and later an automotive fleet manager.

Green Truck Summit sessions will address these topics:

Industry and Government in Flux: Evolving Supply, Technology and Government Positions

Truck Electrification: No Longer a Science Project

Electric Infrastructure Development

The Evolution of Work Trucks into Work Systems

Shifting Landscape of Private and Public Funding, Including Incentive Opportunities

Fleet Technical Congress

The second Fleet Technical Congress addresses key issues affecting the vocational fleet community, providing strategies and insight to help fleet managers enhance resources and overcome operational challenges. It’s designed for established fleet managers and those moving into senior roles.

“Fleet Technical Congress provides fleet managers from all over North America an opportunity to learn from each other and share best practices about maximizing fleet performance,” said George Survant, NTEA’s senior director of fleet relations. “In addition, attendees will hear how some of the industry’s top performers are leveraging new technologies to develop long-term solutions.”

Fleet Technical Congress opens with introductory remarks and keynote address. Then attendees can participate in a variety of general sessions led by top fleet managers and industry suppliers addressing topics in these key areas:

Restoration and Disaster Recovery Planning: Being Your Team’s Hero

Securing Fuel During Supply Disruptions

Designing Your Next Work Truck—Make it an Acquisition, Not a Purchase

Critical Considerations for Restoring Equipment Without Wheels

How Last-Mile Delivery Affects Vehicle Design and Fleet Operations

Distributor Innovation sessions on March 6

Attendees of Welding—More than a Piece of Equipment and a Welderlearn how a focus on welding functions and welder support can help an organization achieve higher levels of productivity and customer satisfaction. Presenters Jason Scales, Lincoln Electric’s business manager for education, and Matt Schroeder, engineering manager for Stellar Industries, discuss how a shift in company-wide thinking and focus on welding functions can drive organizational performance.

During the session How Government, Local MEPs and National Labs are Helping the Shop Across the Street,Gregg Profozich, director of advanced manufacturing technologies at California Manufacturing Technology Consulting, explains how MEP centers and National Institute of Standards and Technology-supported labs can help manufacturers and fabricators transform businesses through increased profits and operational improvements. Attendees discover available resources to help improve processes, work environment and workforce capabilities.

Presenters Jeff Messer, president and owner of Messer Truck Equipment; Ranae Stewart, associate director for statewide outreach and partnerships at Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership; and Shannan Vlieger, Douglas Dynamics’ director of operational excellence, presentsIncrease Productivity, Quality and Profits with Existing Employees.Attendees learn key elements that make a significant difference in improving work experience and bottom line, including deployment sequence. Other topics include culture change through introduction of process, leadership focus and organization, and building a culture of mentoring and knowledge transfer.

DuringUsing Lean as a Catalyst for Innovation,Wes Waldo, president of Lean Methods Group, explains how ‘lean’ isn’t innovation’s enemy, instead forming the building blocks that allow it to prosper. Attendees hear how innovation gives companies differentiation needed for long-term success, and how lean organizations create new products and services faster and cheaper, while providing more value to customers.

Joe Caldrone, director of operations at Somerset Welding and Steel, and Shawn Kaufman, director of human resources for Riggs Industries, share their marketing tactics, advertising approach and other proven methods for finding and hiring talent during Creating an Environment and Process to Attract and Train New Workers.



Green Truck sessions on March 6

Michael Berube, director of the US Department of Energy’s Vehicle Technologies Office, and Tod Hynes, president and CEO of XL Hybrids, present Industry and Government in Flux: Evolving Supply, Technology and Government Positions.In this session, attendees learn about changes in advanced fuel and alternative powertrain development, impacts of the changes, and how current government positioning affect the future.

Jim Castelaz, founder and CEO of Motiv Power Systems, outlines a strategy for successful electric truck deployment during Truck Electrification: No Longer a Science Project.Attendees learn the importance of infrastructure drive- and duty-cycle matching, and operations planning.

Jonathan Ells, director of fleet sustainability for NYC Fleet; Don Francis, executive director of Clean Cities Georgia; Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency; and Paul Stith, director of strategy and innovation, and transformative technology, for Black & Veatch, lead Electric Infrastructure Development.This session addresses how electrification of trucks and systems requiring electric distribution and charging infrastructure is becoming an important limitation to the widespread adoption of battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and grid-dependent HEVs. Attendees learn the where, what and how of charging power.

Tim Campbell, managing director at Vahana Automotive;Darren Gosbee, Navistar’s vice president of engineering; and Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems, present The Evolution of Work Trucks into Work Systems, sharing how truck intelligence, powertrain options and safety systems are evolving and being integrated into total vehicle design.

Stacy Noblet, principal at ICF, and Peter Ward, principal at Alternative Fuels Advocates, outline the changing face of incentives and how government shifts are impacting new technology deployment in people and goods movement in the session Private and Public Funding, Including Incentive Opportunities.Attendees learn key drivers and how government, fleet objectives and incentives are weaved together.

Fleet Technical sessions on March 6

Claude Masters, principal for Masters Consulting, moderates Restoration and Disaster Recovery Planning: Being Your Team’s Hero.In this session, Sara Burnam,a CAFM-certified director of fleet management for Palm Beach County, and Joe Suarez, senior director of fleet services for Florida Power & Light Co, discuss preparing fleets to meet unique operational demands in response to a significant disruptive event or disaster.

In Securing Fuel During Supply Disruptions, Roger Murray, chief operating officer of PS Energy Group, share insights into how fleets can establish contingency plans and strategies to ensure access to fuel during fuel supply disruptions common in disasters or localized power outages along pipeline routes and at tank farms.

During Designing Your Next Work Truck—Make it an Acquisition, Not a Purchase, National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Adam Duran, a program manager, and Lauren Lynch, a researcher/mechanical engineer; and Mike Britt, CEO of MG Britt, teach fleet managers how to use structured experience, intelligent analysis, and drive- and duty-cycle data to design work trucks that provide a better customer experience, longer vehicle life and higher residual value.

In Critical Considerations for Restoring Equipment Without Wheels, Bill Burns, fleet and facilities maintenance manager for SWACO, discuss the importance of ensuring fleets' on-site power generators run reliably under demanding conditions to effectively apply fleet resources.

Kevin Beaty, president of YUNEV; Michael McDonald, senior director of sustainability and government affairs for UPS; and Chris Nordh, senior director of advanced vehicle technologies at Ryder System, discuss how the evolution of technology is dynamically redefining information management, speed of accurate decision-making and how work is completed during this session How Last-Mile Delivery Affects Vehicle Design and Fleet Operations. Attendees hear how UPS and Ryder plan to use redesigned trucks, and packaging and delivery methods to improve the last-mile delivery experience, while increasing customer satisfaction and reducing expenses.

Special session on March 5

Lean 101: Straightforward Approach to Lean Implementation for Truck Equipment Upfitters, 9 am-4 pm:Learn how other NTEA member companies moved shop productivity to a new level through workplace organization and streamlining custom jobs. Highlights include lean thinking as a culture, successfully addressing truck equipment distributor and upfitter challenges, aligning and engaging employees, targeting and identifying waste, and developing straightforward action plans. Attendees will have the chance to participate in a hands-on upfit exercise modeling shop improvement. Presented by: Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership productivity improvement specialists Doug Hanawalt and Ed Hlava.

Special sessions on March 6

Fleet Management 101, 9 am-4 pm:Conducted by senior professionals from Mercury Associates, a dedicated fleet management consulting firm, this seminar offers an introduction to the important elements of an effective fleet management program. This workshop is for people who are new to fleet management, and business owners, agency directors, and procurement and financial officials who serve as their organizations’ de facto fleet managers. Topics include maintenance program design and shop operations management, outsourcing and supplier management, performance measurement and benchmarking, managing vehicle total cost of ownership, and fleet replacement. Presented by: Marc Canton, senior consultant for Mercury Associates, and Tony Yankovich, Mercury’s senior manager.

Marc Canton, senior consultant for Mercury Associates, and Tony Yankovich, Mercury’s senior manager. Generation Next Leadership Workshop & Networking Reception, 3-5 pm:Becoming “a league of your own” isn’t about being No. 1 in a league that includes everyone else; rather, it’s about becoming so good at something that you create a different league—with only one member. Regardless of product, service, price or location, creating extreme differentiation in customer experience is the key to becoming “a league of your own.” Hear customer experience data demonstrating how “getting the wow” is worth it, and learn steps for how everyone in an organization can positively impact the customer experience and build a league of their own, or take a current one to new levels of performance. Presented by: author/speaker Dave Anderson, president of LearnToLead.

Special sessions on March 7

LTAP Fleet Educational Program, 9:30-11:30 am:Winter maintenance equipment and operations have changed over the last 20 years, largely through the introduction of electronic controls, liquid deicers and global positioning systems. Find out which factors will influence future equipment and winter operations. It won’t be hard to find autonomous, connected and platooning vehicles operating on roads, but what effect will these advancements have on operations? Join the Indiana Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) discussion on the ‘Blizzard of 2039.’ Presented by: Richard Domonkos, program manager for Indiana LTAP.

Richard Domonkos, program manager for Indiana LTAP. The Toyota Kata Journey—Daily Practice for Scientific Thinking, Mindset and Culture, 9:30 am-1:30 pm:Toyota Kata concentrates on developing scientific thinking skills and mindsets—and modifying an organization’s culture—through a process of daily practice coached by line managers. In this session, Toyota Kata coaches discuss research findings that are the foundation of the Toyota Kata book series. Presented by: Jeff Kopenitz, director of advanced manufacturing, training and Education at Delaware Valley Industrial Resource Center; and Arkansas Economic Development Commission client services managers Bill Kraus and Dan Mickelson.

Purdue Road School, 9:30-11:30 am, 1-3 pm:Purdue Road School is an Indiana tradition that unites federal, state and local agencies, elected officials, and professionals from industry, consulting and academia in collaboration and reflection on diverse transportation topics. As part of the 105th Purdue Road School Transportation Conference and Expo, a select number of classes will be held at Indiana Convention Center in conjunction with The Work Truck Show. Programming will address Indiana statutes and ethics for professional engineers, winter preparedness, and other critical subjects.

President’s Breakfast

Jeffrey Gitomer, a creative, on-the-edge writer known as the “King of Sales,” is the keynote speaker for the President’s Breakfast & NTEA Annual Meeting on March 7. He is the author of New York Times best-sellers The Sales Bible, The Little Red Book of Selling, The Little Black Book of Connectionsand The Little Gold Book of YES! Attitude.

Gitomer also gives seminars, runs annual sales meetings and conducts training programs on selling, trust, customer loyalty and personal development. His customers include Coca-Cola, Caterpillar, BMW, General Motors, IBM, Liberty Mutual, Wells Fargo, Northwestern Mutual, MetLife and many more.

Gitomer will discuss loyalty satisfaction, encouraging attendees to rise above industry challenges, to maintain a reputation of trust and find satisfaction in a job well done.

NTEA also expanded the President’s Breakfast speaking lineup with “A Conversation with the Mannings” featuring Super Bowl-winning quarterback and NFL MVP Peyton Manning and his father, All-American and NFL legend Archie Manning. They’ll speak on various topics in a question-and-answer format moderated by Craig Bonham, first vice chairman of NTEA’s Board of Directors.

Educational sessions

The Work Truck Show includes numerous intensive educational programs on upfitting, regulatory compliance and business management topics. In addition, 15 of the world’s leading chassis manufacturers will provide detailed updates on what’s new and upcoming with their product lines.

Management



Work Truck Industry Overview and Outlook, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5: Gain economic and market information to help optimize business planning processes. With expert analysis, learn work truck industry market trends and how they are affected by US and global economic cycles. This session includes a North American chassis sales forecast. Presented by Andrej Divis, director of MHCV Forecasting for IHS-Markit; and Steve Latin-Kasper, director of market data and research at NTEA.

The Reinvention Code: Deciphering Timeless Secrets of Disruptive Innovation, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5: Learn the universal secrets of successful reinvention—whether in an established company that needs to pivot and plot a new course, a business looking to reposition and rebrand. Discover common patterns identified by a Depression-era Austrian economist that explain what separated Kodak, Sears and Blockbuster from Apple, Amazon and Netflix, and how to avoid a similar fate. Presented by Gair Maxwell, international speaker and author.

The Branding Highway: Accelerate & Differentiate Your Marketing, 3-4:15 pm March 5: Discover how otherwise ordinary companies achieved extraordinary growth (15-20 times their original size) over a five-year period and inspired employee buy-in. Presenter Gair Maxwell exposes universal secrets of iconic brands such as Apple, Ferrari and Harley-Davidson, and outlines how to generate higher volumes of inbound business as the preferred choice of customers—no matter how crowded or volatile your marketplace. Presented by Maxwell, international speaker and author.

Success, Profits, Results: Using Entrepreneurial Operating System Strategies to Gain Traction, 8-9:15 am March 6: Learn how the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) can revitalize a leadership team and company. EOS offers a set of proven tools and strategies to bring clarity to vision, put the right people in the right seats and create a powerful leadership team. Presented by Joe Paulsen, president of Pinnacle Business Solutions.

How to Build, Protect and Differentiate Your High-Performance Culture, 8-9:15 am March 6: Learn the five key pillars of culture and gain actionable steps every team member can take to build a culture that’s stronger, better and more appealing than the competition. Presented by Dave Anderson, author, speaker and president ofLearnToLead.

Translating Commercial Vehicle Data into Practical Business Insights, 8-9:15 am March 6: Gain insights into industry trends from recent NTEA research initiatives related to monthly chassis sales, fleet purchases, construction sector activity, truck equipment sales by state and metropolitan area, and industry forecast data. Presented by Joy Knesnik, NTEA’s senior communications manager; and Steve Latin-Kasper, NTEA’s director of market data and research.

Avoiding the Island of Misfit Trucks, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: When fleets add alternative fuel to the procurement process, historical truck-buying guidelines will not be reliable. Learn the steps to take, including examining the warranty of the alternative fuel manufacturer of record, and find out how the alternative fuel warranty works with the chassis OEM warranty. Presented by Robert Gordon, deputy director of DeKalb County Fleet Management; and Paul Osbourn, Westport’s national sales manager.

Measuring Process Performance and the Art of Communicating without Speaking, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: This session explores the concept of metrics and the performance measurement system. Discover how to select proper metrics, relate them to strategic intent and adjust when appropriate. Find out why metrics are central to business success and learn how to build a simple system that communicates performance without the need for constant interpretation. Presented by Wes Waldo, president of Lean Methods Group.

Keeping North America Competitive, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: Learn key trends affecting North American competitiveness and what it means for the work truck industry. Moderated by Jeff Phillips, managing director at Dawson Strategic. Presented by Dr. Laura Dawson, director of the Canada Institute (Woodrow Wilson Center); Jennifer Fox, vice president of international trade policy and Canada relations for the North American Strategy for Competitiveness (NASCO); and Daniel Ujczo, of counsel and cross-border (Canada-US) practice group chair at Dickinson Wright.

Mastering the Art of Accountability, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: Accountability is something we do for—not to—someone. Learn how to create conditions for stronger accountability, adopt the skills and mindset tools needed to hold others accountable, and facilitate greater accountability, despite today’s politically correct times. Presented by Dave Anderson, author, speaker and president of LearnToLead.

As a Distributor, is ERP for me?, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: All too frequently, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems fall short on communicating with each other and at times may hinder efficiency. Two truck equipment distributors share their experiences, lessons learned, and why they believe ERP is the right path to follow and necessary in optimizing their businesses. Presented by Jeff Massey, VP/general manager at Buckeye Body and Equipment; Simon Schroeder, analyst at Bob’s Services; and Jason Toschlog, chief innovation officer at Flexware Innovation.

North America vs. the World, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Come to this engaging session with North American experts to learn about key trends impacting the competitiveness of North America and what global competition means for the work truck industry. Presented by Tim Campbell, Vahana Automotivemanaging director.

Sales



Five Essentials for Profit Improvement, 3-4:15 pm March 5: Learn five actions distributors can take to generate higher levels of profitability and discover free tools to help with implementation. Topics include setting realistic profit and sales targets, focusing on factors that drive profit, and controlling gross margin and expenses. Don’t just learn what to do—find out exactly how to accomplish it. Presented by Al Bates, principal at Distribution Performance Project.

Technical

Certification and Weight Mgmt Workshop Part 1: Effectively Managing Weight and Center of Gravity, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5:Adding bodies and equipment to chassis can affect vehicle and axle weights, which can influence proper vehicle selection and compliance. Learn to properly assess axle and vehicle weights vs gross axle weight ratings and gross vehicle weight rating, along with Federal Bridge Law implications. Using NTEA’s Vehicle Center of Gravity and Axle Weight Calculator, attendees experience how online tools make the job easier. Presented by Bob Raybuck, NTEA’s director of technical services; and Steve Spata, NTEA’s technical assistance director.

Certification and Weight Mgmt Workshop Part 2: Certification Nuts and Bolts, 3-4:15 pm March 5:Learn about certification processes in the US and Canada, including use of body builder information and incomplete vehicle documents. Weight and center-of-gravity changes can affect certification, so find out implications to F/CMVSS, how to perform key calculations and develop compliance documentation. Participation in Part 1 is recommended before taking this course. Presented by Bob Raybuck, NTEA’s director of technical services; and Steve Spata, NTEA’s technical assistance director.

Overview of US Department of Energy’s 21st Century Truck Partnership, 8-9:15 am March 6: Improving vehicle efficiency and safety of freight transportation while minimizing environmental impact is vital to helping the country decrease its petroleum use as the economy grows. Hear from government and industry stakeholders about real-world applications of these technologies and their potential impact on energy usage in the transportation sector. Presented by Ken Howden, director of 21st Century Truck Partnership at the US Department of Energy; and Mark Smith, technology integration program manager at the Department of Energy.

Stored Energy: State of the Battery Industry, 8-9:15 am March 6: Learn the different commercially offered battery options and why each is important. Also, explore the most promising new technologies in stored energy for mobile solutions. Presented by Andy Swanton, trucks initiative director at CALSTART.

Avoiding Mistakes in Technical Specification Writing, 8-9:15 am March 6: Mistakes during the specification writing process can be costly and time-consuming. Using examples from the industry’s biggest upfitters and truck builders, this session addresses how to avoid common specification errors. Presented by Claude Masters, a retired fleet manager with Masters Fleet Consulting.

Robotics: Welder Benefits at Small and Job-Shop Companies, 8-9:15 am March 6: Robots are a productivity tool, not a standalone system. Combining a welder with a robot is like hiring that skilled workforce you can’t find. Learn how a job shop deployed a used robot for capacity and profit, and find out key steps for selecting and implementing an effective robot cell. Presented by Bryan Peoples, regional sales manager for OTC Daihen; and Jim Wood, J&M Mfg’s head of engineering.

Welder Training and Certification for the Truck, Body and Equipment Industry, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: Each industry—and even each shop—has specific needs when it comes to training and certifying welders. Learn how a modular approach with the key elements tailored to individual needs saves time and cost in putting welders to work. Presented by Jason Scales, business manager, education, at Lincoln Electric.

Tomorrowland Today: The Future of Diesel Technology and Biodiesel for Work Trucks, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: Industry experts and fleets share why biodiesel is the smart fuel choice for a greener tomorrow and give practical tips for putting it to work in fleets today. Moderated by Jennifer Weaver, OEM market development manager at National Biodiesel Board. Presented by Jon Scharingson, executive director of sales and marketing at Renewable Energy Group.

State of Clean Technology for the Transportation Industry, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: The world needs rapid changes in transportation technology, fuels and systems due to the growing effect of transportation on the planet. Many of these impacts stem from three main and integrated challenges: urban air quality, energy security and climate change. CALSTART takes an in-depth look at these issues, identifies necessary solutions and outlines how problems are being resolved. Presented by Bill Van Amburg, CALSTART’s executive vice president.

Using Simulators for High-Quality Shop Training, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Virtual and augmented reality are hands-on, interactive tools for training employees. Learn more about these simulations and visual experiences that will inspire painting, welding and programming a robot in real time. Presented by Bryan Peoples, regional sales manager at OTC Daihen; Jason Scales, business manager, education, at Lincoln Electric; and Matthew Wallace, CEO and president of VRSim.

Specification Development—Having a Plan Before Putting the Ink on Paper, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Specification development is a critical first step when acquiring work trucks. Properly written specifications often shorten build times and control costs. With forethought and understanding, a well-written specification ensures delivery of the exact vehicle designed. Learn specification formats, pitfalls to avoid and strategies to ensure best value for dollars spent. Presented by Chris Lyon, NTEA’s director of fleet relations.

Fleets



Leading-Edge Technology Success Stories for Fleets, 8-9:15 am March 6: Learn how working fleets are adopting unconventional powertrains using gas technology (LNG and propane) to reduce emissions and expenses, and how they mastered challenges in taking a different path to success. Hear from fleet operators effectively pushing the technology envelope forward. Presented by Ernie Molina, vice president of the infrastructure services division at Roy Jorgensen Associates; and a fleet representative.

Are You Ready? The Critical Role of Fleets Before, During and After a Disaster, 8-9:15 am March 6: With fires raging in California and western Canada, and hurricanes and torrential floods hitting the Midwest, this year has been epic in generating lessons learned from preparation through execution to post-event. Hear from fleet managers who planned for it, lived through it and learned from it. Presented by Kate Vigneau, director of professional development for the NAFA Fleet Management Association; and Patti Earley, fleet fueling operations supervisor at Florida Power & Light.

Integrating Alternative Fuel Options into a Conventional Fleet, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: Learn how companies operating conventional fleets have been successful in adopting and maintaining long-term alternative fuel and sustainability strategies that drive bottom-line results. Presented by Steve Saltzgiver, manager at Mercury Associates.

A New Era for Fleet Budgeting, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: Learn how using better data and trend analysis for more realistic forecasts can help. Not only will forward budgeting efforts be more effective, communication of expected outcomes from budget allocation and effects on fleet equipment usage is more effective. Presented by Richard Callis, CAFM-certified senior fleet manager at PepsiCo; and George Survant, senior director of fleet relations at NTEA.

Avoiding Risk with Fleet-Ready Technologies When Deploying Electrified Vehicles, 9:30-10:45 am March 6: A panel of national fleet managers share their definitions of fleet-ready, reveal how it leads to risk reduction and discuss options. Hear best practices from fleets that purchased tried-and-true OEM vehicles with electrified upfits—making their trucks, vans and shuttles more fuel-efficient and cleaner, while leaving the OEM powertrain completely intact. Presented by Jeff Carter, manager of fleet and garages at Portland General Electric; and Tommy Johns, interim director of fleet performance at CPS Energy.

Managing the Change from Conventional Vehicles to Advanced Transportation Solutions, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Stakeholder buy-in can make or break an otherwise well-planned transition to an advanced transportation solution. Learn how to enlist support and build enthusiasm for a non-traditional fleet solution from a case study by an award-winning fleet manager. Presented by Kelly Reagan, City of Columbus.

Used Truck and Alternative Fuel Forecast, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Gain insights on North American used commercial truck market conditions and sales expectations, including predictions for natural gas-fueled commercial trucks. Presented by Steve Tam, vice president of ACT Research.

Vehicle Weight Reduction—Every Pound Counts, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Selecting lightweight components and designing a work truck solution with current technology can move a fleet to the next level of fuel savings, while maintaining payload requirements. Presented by Stephen Anderson, principal engineer at Altec; Jon LeFaive, sales engineering manager at Dakota Bodies; and Justin Steele, manager of specialty products engineering at The Knapheide Manufacturing Company.

Five Ways Natural Gas Can Advance Your Fleet Goals, 9:30-10:45 am March 7: Discover why fleets are making the transition to natural gas, how leading companies in this space are building on its value proposition and ways to advance fleet goals utilizing natural gas fuel. Presented by Dan Gage, president of NGVAmerica.

Chassis

Throughout the Work Truck Show, OEMs will be on hand once again to provide technical details on chassis specifications, body installation, and equipment mounting options.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of Americ a update session, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5

a update session, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5 Mercedes-Benz Vans update session, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5

update session, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5 International Truck update session, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5

update session, 1:30-2:45 pm March 5 Nissan Commercial Vehicles update session, 3-4:15 pm March 5

update session, 3-4:15 pm March 5 Freightliner Trucks update session, 3-4:15 pm March 5

update session, 3-4:15 pm March 5 Chevrolet Commercial Vehicles and GMC update session, 3-4:15 pm March 5

and update session, 3-4:15 pm March 5 Hino Trucks update session, 8-9:15 am March 6

update session, 8-9:15 am March 6 Kenworth Truck Company update session, 8-9:15 am March 6

update session, 8-9:15 am March 6 Ram Commercial update session, 8-9:15 am March 6

update session, 8-9:15 am March 6 Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 6

update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 6 Western Star Trucks update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 6

update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 6 Ford Commercial Vehicles update session, 9:45-11 am March 6

update session, 9:45-11 am March 6 Peterbilt Motors Company update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 7

update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 7 Mack Trucks update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 7

update session, 9:30-10:45 am March 7 Isuzu Commercial Truck of Americaupdate session, 9:30-10:45 am March 7

