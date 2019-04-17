Frito-Lay awarded Fleet of the Year

CINCINNATI. Frito-Lay was awarded the Fleet Owner Private Fleet of the Year Award Sponsored by Great Dane during a Tuesday luncheon at the National Private Truck Council's annual conference and exhibition.

Along with its parent company, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay operates the second largest private fleet in the U.S. with more than 60,000 vehicles in all classes and drive cycles.

Frito-Lay senior transportation managers Beth Mars and Rob Paton accepted the award during a ceremony in the historic Netherlands Plaza Hall of Mirrors in downtown Cincinnati. The award was presented by Randy Gosson, the director of national accounts for Great Dane, the sponsor of the Private Fleet of the Year Award.

The Fleet Owner award takes into account not only the overall size of fleets but other factors to find the “best of the best.” The annual Fleet Owner 500: Top private fleets of 2019 list was released this week in conjunction with the largest private fleet gathering of the year at NPTC 2019.

Why Frito-Lay

Dallas-based Frito-Lay has shown a strong commitment to the environment and sustainability.

Frito-Lay recently participated in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s Run on Less program to help demonstrate how the implementation of different technologies can help achieve higher levels of fuel economy, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and fuel expenditures.

The company’s fleet has been an early adopter of alternative fuels such as CNG and electric vehicles, thereby enabling the fleet to reduce it diesel fuel consumption by 30% in recent years. Frito-Lay is the private fleet that operates the largest number of all-electric vehicles in the U.S. The company also works with charities such as Feed the Children, the United Way and the Southern Dallas Thrives initiative.