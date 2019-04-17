Menu
Fleet-of-the-Year-Award-2019.png Photo: Dan Ledbetter
Adam Shoemaker of Frito-Lay, Randy Gosson of Great Dane, Beth Mars and Rob Paton of Frito-Lay, Josh Fisher of Fleet Owner, and Rick Pederson of Frito-Lay.
Truck Stats>Fleet Owner 500

Frito-Lay awarded Fleet of the Year

The 2nd largest private fleet in the U.S. receives Fleet Owner Private Fleet of the Year Award Sponsored by Great Dane for its commitment to sustainability, new technology and charity.

CINCINNATI. Frito-Lay was awarded the Fleet Owner Private Fleet of the Year Award Sponsored by Great Dane during a Tuesday luncheon at the National Private Truck Council's annual conference and exhibition.

Along with its parent company, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay operates the second largest private fleet in the U.S. with more than 60,000 vehicles in all classes and drive cycles.

Related: Fleet Owner 500: Top private fleets of 2019

Frito-Lay senior transportation managers Beth Mars and Rob Paton accepted the award during a ceremony in the historic Netherlands Plaza Hall of Mirrors in downtown Cincinnati. The award was presented by Randy Gosson, the director of national accounts for Great Dane, the sponsor of the Private Fleet of the Year Award.

The Fleet Owner award takes into account not only the overall size of fleets but other factors to find the “best of the best.” The annual Fleet Owner 500: Top private fleets of 2019 list was released this week in conjunction with the largest private fleet gathering of the year at NPTC 2019.

Why Frito-Lay

Dallas-based Frito-Lay has shown a strong commitment to the environment and sustainability.

Frito-Lay recently participated in the North American Council for Freight Efficiency’s Run on Less program to help demonstrate how the implementation of different technologies can help achieve higher levels of fuel economy, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and fuel expenditures.

The company’s fleet has been an early adopter of alternative fuels such as CNG and electric vehicles, thereby enabling the fleet to reduce it diesel fuel consumption by 30% in recent years. Frito-Lay is the private fleet that operates the largest number of all-electric vehicles in the U.S. The company also works with charities such as Feed the Children, the United Way and the Southern Dallas Thrives initiative.

TAGS: News Fleet Management
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
women-in-trucking.png
Women in Trucking announce ‘watch’ list; seek fleet input for survey
Mar 27, 2019
swift
2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500: Trailers
Jan 29, 2019
knight
2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500: Tractors
Jan 29, 2019
UPS United Parcel Service Class 6 package cars
2019 Fleet Owner For-Hire 500: Trucks
Jan 29, 2019