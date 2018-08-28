Fuel prices turn back up

After a summer of slowly receding fuel prices at the pumps across the U.S., the national average for both on-highway diesel and gasoline inched up this week, according to data released Monday by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The national average for U.S. on-highway diesel is up 1.9 cents this week to $3.226. This week's average is 62.1 cents more than it was this week in 2017, according to EIA. This week's average diesel price is 6.2 cents below 2018's national high, which was on May 28.

Every region in the U.S. reported an increase in diesel prices this week, according to EIA. The largest increases in diesel prices at the pump this past week came in the Midwest (up 2.4 cents to $3.153) and the Gulf Coast (up 2.3 cents to $3.004). The more than 2-cent jump in the Gulf means that every region in the U.S. has diesel averaging more than $3 per gallon for the first time in more than a month.

Gasoline prices at the pump saw a more mixed movement this past week as the East Coast saw another week of falling gas prices; so did the West Coast – if you don't count California, which saw a slight increase in gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline is up 0.6 cents this week to $2.827. This week's average is 42.8 cents more than it was this week in 2017, according to EIA. The 2018 gasoline average high of $2.962 on May 28 is 13.5 cents more than this week's U.S. gasoline average.

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

East Coast: $3.219 (up 1.2¢) New England: $3.267 (up 0.6¢) Central Atlantic: $3.385 (up 0.5¢) Lower Atlantic: $3.094 (up 1.8¢)

$3.219 (up 1.2¢) Midwest: $3.153 (up 2.4¢)

$3.153 (up 2.4¢) Gulf Coast: $3.004 (up 2.3¢)

$3.004 (up 2.3¢) Rocky Mountain: $3.364 (up 1.5¢)

$3.364 (up 1.5¢) West Coast: $3.719 (up 1.3¢) West Coast less California: $3.433 (up 1¢) California: $3.945 (up 1.6¢)

$3.719 (up 1.3¢)

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week: