Marathon expands fuel card agreement with WEX

WEX announced it has expanded an agreement with Marathon Petroleum Corp. to operate its commercial fuel card program.

As part of the multi-year deal, WEX will provide Marathon with sales and marketing resources. This expands an initial five-year deal between the companies that saw Marathon’s fuel card portfolio reach double-digit growth each year.

“Our jobber customers see value in the development of their fleet business, and our WEX program helps them to do just that,” said Bill McCleave, director of brand marketing for Marathon.

Marathon is the nation's second-largest refiner, with a refining capacity of 1.9 million barrels per day. Marathon-brand gasoline is sold through about 5,800 independently-owned retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia.

“Partners continue to re-sign with WEX because we are constantly delivering new technology, enhancing service solutions and executing go-to-market strategies that uniquely grow each partner’s business in a way that bolsters their brands and meets their objectives,” said Jay Collins, WEX’s senior vice president.