Propane users: Put your fleet 'on the map'

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) recently launched an interactive, online map designed to showcase the growing number of U.S. fleets that use propane autogas to fuel their trucks, vans, buses and sedans.

The “Propane Autogas Roadmap” charts fleets nationwide that are succeeding with propane autogas vehicles. Fleets using propane vehicles can add their operation to the map by visiting the website and answering a few short questions about the fleet’s profile, including the number and type of vehicles, location, and years using propane autogas. Fleets can also share propane successes to further personalize their fleet’s addition to the map.

The website includes lots of other information for those who use propane autogas or are considering it, including where to buy propane, product and safety information, case studies and testimonials.

“Propane autogas is a proven, affordable, and clean alternative fuel,” said Michael Taylor, director of autogas business development for PERC. “Fleet owners who choose propane autogas vehicles should be proud of their decision to help reduce emissions while saving their business money. One way to showcase that pride is by pinning their fleet to our propane autogas roadmap.”