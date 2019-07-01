Menu
070119 valvoline.jpg Photo: Flikr
Running Green>Fuel

Valvoline launches new all engine clean products

These products can help treat more severe build-up issues throughout the fuel system.

Valvoline Inc., a supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has launched Valvoline All Engine Clean Intake Cleaner and Valvoline All Engine Clean Fuel Rail Cleaner. These professional fuel system cleaning products provide evolved, superior chemistry to remove deposits in all gasoline engines and to provide a safer, more environmentally sound option.

The patent-pending All Engine Clean Intake Cleaner is part of Valvoline's landmark First Defense Service Kit and designed to remove hard-to-reach deposits in port fuel injected engines and to attack carbon buildup in modern engines including those with gasoline direct injection (GDI).

"Much of the technology in this segment has a very toxic profile, so we developed a product that offers significant performance benefits over current technology while concentrating on formulations that are better for the environment – and safer for users and engines," said Dr. David Turcotte, Valvoline technical director. "With our All Engine Clean Intake Cleaner, we think we accomplished this mission."

The professional intake cleaning process circulates a mist into the airstream to prevent puddling and diminish the toughest-to-reach engine deposits while producing low smoke and low odor. Not sourced directly from petroleum-based products and containing no known carcinogens, it is unique to the category in that it is lower in toxicity for the technician, the engine and ultimately, the environment.

In addition to the updated Intake Cleaner, Valvoline's All Engine Clean Fuel Rail Cleaner will help remove additional carbon deposits that build up directly in the combustion chamber and injectors, contributing to drivability issues such as lost fuel economy or hesitation.

