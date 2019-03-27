Menu
Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
News>Government

Federal judge dismisses suit over Rhode Island truck tolls

Judge says tolls on tractor-trailers are a state tax to fund highway work, and the federal Tax Injunction Act prohibits the court from stepping in

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit over Rhode Island's truck-only tolls, saying that the court lacks jurisdiction and the case should be handled in the state system.

Last June, the state started tolling trucks as part of the “RhodeWorks” infrastructure plan. American Trucking Associations filed suit, claiming the tolls violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, and discriminate against out-of-state truckers. Cumberland Farms, M&M Transport Services and New England Motor Freight were also part of the lawsuit.

Currently, only two of 14 proposed toll gantries are in place. When fully operational, the toll network is expected to generate $45 million a year in state revenue.

In his ruling, U.S. District Court Chief Judge William Smith said the tolls on tractor-trailers are a state tax to fund highway work, and the federal Tax Injunction Act prohibits the court from stepping in.

ATA said it is reviewing the decision and considering next steps. 

TAGS: Infrastructure News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
legalized marijuan sign
As legal marijuana use rises, road safety risks get higher
Mar 14, 2019
U.S. Capitol
Bill would broaden 'agricultural commodity' definition for Ag hauler HOS exemption
Mar 13, 2019
Martinez
Martinez says FMCSA still reviewing public comments on HOS
Mar 13, 2019
hemp haul idaho
Government mix-up, shutdown, led to hemp hauling driver’s arrest
Mar 11, 2019