Larson releases mounting plate for Chevy trucks

Texas-based Larson Electronics recently released a permanent, no-drilling aluminum mounting plate for 2014-2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks, models 1500, 1500HD, 2500HD and 3500HD, including GMC Sierra.

The VMP-GM-SLVD-2014 is a durable yet lightweight mounting plate ideal for trucks with permanent mounting bases and allows operators to mount lights and other equipment without drilling into the truck body. This light mounting plate gives operators the ability to drill holes if necessary and supports lights up to 20 lbs.

The VMP-GM-SLVD-2014 mounting plate’s durable aluminum surface is 24 inches by 8 inches. This sturdy aluminum mount plate provides an ideal platform to deploy permanent mount lights such as spotlights, strobes, beacons, hunting spotlights, signal lights, security lights, flashers and warning lights on the truck’s top. Ideal applications include hunting, fishing, security and off-roading.

The VMP-GM-SLVD-2014 light mounting plate is installed through the rear cab lights and has a weatherproof seal on the back side for secure, dry installation and protection against scrapes to the truck body. The plate is powder coated for durability and features a windload sufficient for highway speeds. Before installation, operators can drill holes in the mounting plate so that a light or other equipment can be mounted properly, with the ability to mount the entire fixture through the third brake light between the truck cab body and light.