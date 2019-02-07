Menu
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

A look at Ford's 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks

F-250_King_Ranch_interior
Start Slideshow
Check out the new 2020 Ford Super Duty F-250, F-350 and F-450 pickup trucks.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-Series trucks, expected to delivered to dealers later this year, include a lot of upgrades for the popular pickup trucks. 

Improvements include new gas and diesel engines, an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, chassis upgrades, exterior and interior design updates, and smart advanced technology in towing, payload and connectivity.

Related: Ford upgrades F-Series Super Duty pickups

A new Ford-designed and Ford-built 7.3-liter V8 joins the standard 6.2-liter V8 in Super Duty’s gas engine stable. The Ford-designed and Ford-built third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 is upgraded to deliver more power and torque. An all-new Ford-designed and Ford-built 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift automatic transmission is paired with the 7.3-liter V8 and third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8.

You can read more about the new F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks in our previous story about the launch in Detroit. And you can check out a lot of photos from inside and out of the trucks in this photo gallery. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Trucks News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
DHL Workhorse N-Gen 1000
DHL orders fleet of Workhorse's new electric delivery vans
Feb 05, 2019
1.23.19 VanBuilder diagram.jpg
Work Truck Solutions offers new choices for van buyers
Jan 24, 2019
Ford F-150 rolls off production line May 2018
Engine heater leads to recall of 900k F-150, Super Duty trucks
Jan 09, 2019
Ford 'Vanniversary' commercial van sales '79-'18
Ford celebrates 'vanniversary' claiming 40 years of top van sales
Jan 07, 2019