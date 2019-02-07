A look at Ford's 2020 F-Series Super Duty trucks

The 2020 Ford Super Duty F-Series trucks, expected to delivered to dealers later this year, include a lot of upgrades for the popular pickup trucks.

Improvements include new gas and diesel engines, an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission, chassis upgrades, exterior and interior design updates, and smart advanced technology in towing, payload and connectivity.

Related: Ford upgrades F-Series Super Duty pickups

A new Ford-designed and Ford-built 7.3-liter V8 joins the standard 6.2-liter V8 in Super Duty’s gas engine stable. The Ford-designed and Ford-built third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 is upgraded to deliver more power and torque. An all-new Ford-designed and Ford-built 10-speed heavy-duty TorqShift automatic transmission is paired with the 7.3-liter V8 and third-generation 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8.

You can read more about the new F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks in our previous story about the launch in Detroit. And you can check out a lot of photos from inside and out of the trucks in this photo gallery.