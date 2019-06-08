Ram 1500 pickups recalled due to software error

Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide, including more than 295,000 in the United States, because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.

The recall for the Ram 1500 covers predominantly the 2019 model year, though some 2020 models are included, too.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement a software error could disable the air bags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash.

The company said it is not aware of any injuries related to the problem.

Starting in late July, dealers will update the software on all vehicles and, if the airbag light is on, will replace the occupant restraint controller.