Raptor claws for luxo-trim F-150 Limited

Offering a combination something like an outing at the day spa followed by fishing with dynamite, Ford has given the 3.5L twin-turbo V6 engine from its off-roading powertool the F-150 Raptor to the high-end luxury F-150 Limited pickup for 2019.

The combo conjures "Baja fierceness, boardroom style, and the grit to tackle tough jobs" in the Limited, contended Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager.

The high-output engine churns out 450 hp. and 510 lbs.-ft. of torque, and Ford boasts that it makes the F-150 Limited "the most powerful light duty pickup" available. A significantly milder version of that direct-injected, turbo-fed Ecoboost V6 can rip the otherwise unassuming Transit Cargo Van down the pavement—and that's with 140 fewer ponies and 110 lbs.-ft. lighter torque output.

Meanwhile, the F-150 Limited offers a yachtlike interior, with heated and ventilated front seats—"captain's chairs," Ford calls them—that even deliver lower back and leg massage. A suede headliner is complemented by wood and leather accents in the dash and leather-topped door panels.

Like an artist's numbered production run, a laser-etched plaque in the center console bears the serial number of each F-150 Limited.

"The gradated ash swirl trim is like something you see in a fine instrument," Aileen Barraza, Ford color and materials manager, described the Limited's dash. "Each piece is hand-finished, and a halo around the edges with a heavily polished center really brings out the natural beauty of this wood."

Technology also stands out in the F-150 Limited, particularly in the options. Those include Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which allows users to rotate a dial to control direction of the truck as it backs up with a trailer. (Although it's a misnomer to call that system "Pro," you'd think, since it would be most useful for those inexperienced with towing and the "steer this way, trailer goes that way" reverse challenges that go with it.)

Standard tech features for the Limited also are top-shelf, including systems folding in advanced safety/ partially automated functions. Those include adaptive cruise control that uses camera and radar to set speed and maintain safe distances, automatic emergency braking/ collision avoidance, and lane departure warning. A 360-degree camera with split-view display and hitch-assist view also is standard.

Though the OEM didn't yet specify price, Ford said the 2019 F-150 Limited will start arriving in dealer showrooms later this year.